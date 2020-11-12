2020 Analysis on the European Phenol Market with Forecasts to 2030: Installed Capacity by Company, Location, Process and Technology
Nov 12, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for Phenol in the European market grew at a CAGR of 5.77% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow strongly during the forecast period. A large part of the European Phenol is being used in manufacturing bisphenol A (BPA), a key component of Polycarbonates used across several industries such as automotive, OEM, construction, and appliance industries. Epoxy resins which are primarily used in adhesives and laminates are other key end-uses of Phenol. Other primary uses for Phenol include use in phenolic resins and caprolactam, and alkylphenols, aniline and adipic acid. New technological modifications for ensuring better Phenol yield would further support the European Phenol market growth prospects.
This subscription provides access to the European Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.
Years Considered for Analysis:
- Historical Years: 2015 - 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030
Deliverables:
- Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity at regional level along with individual capacity of leading players
- Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at country level
- Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes
- Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Phenol
- Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies
- Operating Efficiency Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants
- Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different End-User industries across the region
- Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Phenol by different sales channels across the region
- Demand By Country: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different countries of the region - Germany, Russia, France, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Italy, Others
- Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at regional level
- Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the region
- News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in Phenol market
Key Topics Covered:
Europe Phenol Market Outlook, 2015-2030
- Capacity By Company
- Capacity By Location
- Capacity By Process
- Capacity By Technology
- Production By Company
- Operating Efficiency By Company
- Demand By End Use (Phenolic Resin, Bisphenol A, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)
- Demand By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
- Demand By Country (Germany, Russia, France, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Italy, Others)
- Demand & Supply Gap
- Market Share of Leading Players
- News & Deals
