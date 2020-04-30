2020 Application Assessment of Ceramic Nanofibers, Worldwide - Sensors, Composites & Textiles Likely to Gain Significance in the Mid-term

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Assessment of Ceramic Nanofibers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ceramic nanofibers are considered as 1D nanostructures of ceramics, with the most predominantly metal oxide ceramics. The reduced size of the ceramic nanofibers in comparison to their bulk counterparts such as ceramic fibers results in varied physiochemical and structural characteristics, thereby, expanding their application potential.

Application Assessment of Ceramic Nanofibers

analyzes the applications of the material in both structural and non-structural applications. This research service includes a holistic analysis of the different types of ceramic nanofibers that have the potential to replace existing ceramic fibers and other materials with similar functionalities.

Insights are provided on the key companies that have been involved in upgrading the stability, performance, and cost-effectiveness demanded from material. Discussion of geography-wise developments and technology trends have also been analyzed and incorporated into the research service, along with insights on the future scope and the road ahead for technology developers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Ceramic Fibers-Fibrous Lightweight Materials with Low Thermal Conductivity

2.2 Ceramic Fiber Applications-Insulation is Primary End-use, while there is Usage also in Defense and Tool-making

2.3 Ceramic Nanofibers-1D Nanostructures with Controllable Properties

2.4 Ceramic Nanofibers are Predominantly Manufactured Using Electrospinning Methods

2.5 Nanostructure of Ceramic Nanofibers Leads to Differing Properties from the Bulk Form



3. Technology Development and Adoption Trends

3.1 The US is Active in Research on Material Synthesis, while Europe and APAC are Focused on Application-specific Usage

3.2 China and the US have Significant Patent Activity on Ceramic Nanofibers



4. Application Landscape

4.1 Key Applications Sectors of Ceramic Nanofibers

4.2 Different Ceramic Nanofiber Materials can be used in a Range of Applications

4.3 Ultra-light 1D Ceramic Nanofibers Improve Performance and Safety of Energy Storage Devices

4.4 Innovations Focus on Developing Composite Electrodes and Electrolytes with High Ion Transportation Potential

4.5 Ceramic Nanofiber Mats Improve Electromagnetic Shielding Efficiency in Electronic Devices

4.6 Innovations on Ceramic Nanofiber Mats for EMI Shielding, PCBs, and Electronic Components

4.7 Ceramic Nanofiber with Porous Structure for Catalytic Converter and Heterogeneous Catalyst Support

4.8 Innovations are Focused on the Use of Ceramic Nanofiber for Hetrocatalytic Reactions and Catalytic Filters

4.9 Ceramic Nanofiber Scaffolds and Composites Enhance Bone Adhesion and Drug-dissolution Rate

4.10 Innovations on Healthcare Focuses on Ceramic Nanofiber Scaffolds and Composites for Implants and Tissue Engineering

4.11 Ceramic Nanofiber as an Efficient Adsorption Media for Water and Air Separation

4.12 Innovations on Ceramic Nanofibers for Water Purification, Air Filtration, and Zeolite Support

4.13 Ceramic Nanofibers Enable the Development of Sensors with High Sensitivity

4.14 Innovations on Sensors are Based on Metal Oxide Ceramic Nanofibers

4.15 Ceramic Nanofibers for Powering Wearables and Providing Modifiable Chemical Properties to Fabrics

4.16 Innovations Include Wearable Nanogenerators, Luminescent Textiles, and Insulating Fabrics



5. Technology Roadmapping and Opportunity Evaluation

5.1 Future Outlook of Ceramic Nanofiber Demonstrates Short-term Adoption in Energy Storage and Electronics

5.2 Opportunity Evaluation for Adoption of Ceramic Nanofibers Across Applications

5.3 Electronics and Energy Storage are the Key Application Areas in the Short Term

5.4 Sensors, Composites, and Textiles Likely to Gain Significance in Mid term



6. Growth Opportunities

6.1 Growth Opportunities: Four Major Prospects

6.2 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



7. Key Contacts

7.1 Key Contacts



8. Appendix

8.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Definition

8.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Ratings Explained

8.3 Opportunity Evaluation of Key Applications - Ratings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f4fvq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

