2020 Assessment of the Chinese Catheters Industry - Growing Penetration Rate of PTCA Balloon and Central Venous Catheters

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Catheters Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% during the forecast period.

The growing penetration rate of PTCA balloon catheter and Central Venous catheter is considered as a major driving factor for Chinese catheter market. PTCA is a minimally invasive procedure used to remove the blockage of coronary arteries, thereby permitting blood flow to the heart muscles. The procedure involves the placement of the PTCA balloon catheter to compress and clear the blockage by widening the artery. PTCA balloon catheter was first of its kind used in the field of cardiology. It is also used to position stents in angioplasty. Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Terumo, Microport scientific and Boston scientific are major key vendors in the market.

Chinese coronary stent manufacturers have sharpened the edge in the production of the PTCA balloon catheter. Lepu Medical, Microport and Beijing Fuji Sunshine Technology are well known coronary stent suppliers in china. Rising prevalence of CVD is contributing to the adoption of catheters in the country. As per the estimation by the World Heart Federation, one in 5 adults in China has a CVD.

China government is also taking positive steps to improve healthcare infrastructure by reducing the prevalence of heart diseases. The government is increasing access to healthcare by broadening the reach of its health insurance schemes and spending on training hospital staff. Phillips is working with Chinese society of Cardiology to build China National Cardiovascular Data Repository, which enables doctors to conduct clinical research, product development and provide better healthcare facilities to China's 270 million heart patients. Such kinds of initiatives are boosting the demand for minimally invasive treatment alternatives for patients and thereby will accelerate the market.

The major companies operating in the region include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Medtronic plc. To survive in the market, these players are adopting crucial strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations. This enables the company to increase its competitiveness and attract significant share in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Intuitive Surgical and Fosun Pharma established Joint Venture with the purpose to research, develop and manufacture advanced, robotic-assisted catheter-based medical instruments. This move aimed to deliver advanced healthcare solutions in China and across the globe.



