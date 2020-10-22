2020 Auto Advertising Outlook: Broadcast TV Spending has Dwindled to Single-Digit Share, While Digital Channels are Beginning to See Internal Distruption

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Auto Advertising Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 31-page report delivers 47 charts and tables in a comprehensive analysis of how dealers, manufacturers, and regional dealer groups are forecast to spend $33 billion this year.



Broadcast TV spending has dwindled to a single-digit share, while digital channels are beginning to see internal disruption. The report examined the underlying reasons and issues forecasts to 2025 but offers insights into how things may change quickly given political and economic uncertainties.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: "New" Yields to "Almost New," Altering the Landscape

Figure 1.1 U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Vs. Licensed Drivers, 2001-2025

Figure 1.2 New and "Nearly New" Vehicle Sales, 2012-2020

Figure 1.3 U.S. Average Ad Spending Per Vehicle Sold, 2014-2020

Figure 1.4 Forecast U.S. New-Vehicle Annual Sales: Current Forecast vs. Alternatives



Chapter 2: 2020 Automotive Ad-Spending Forecasts

Figure 2.1: 2020 U.S. Automotive Advertising, By Who Spends It

Figure 2.2: Projected 2020 U.S. Ad Spending to Support New-Vehicle Sales

Figure 2.3: 2018-2020 Change in Average Per-Vehicle Ad Spending for New Cars

Figure 2.4: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Dealer Ad Spending

Figure 2.5: Number of U.S. Independent Dealerships, 2010-2024



Chapter 3: Digital Advertising Forecasts

Figure 3.1: 2020 Digital Auto Ad Spending for Dealers, Manufacturers & Private Party

Figure 3.2: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Digital Ad Spending

Figure 3.3: Franchised Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025

Figure 3.4: Independent Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025

Figure 3.5: Dealer Association Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025

Figure 3.6: Auto Manufacturer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025



Conclusions



Appendix A: Other Scenarios



Appendix B: Automotive LA$R

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w34or

