2020 Autonomous Trucks Industry Insights Featuring Navistar, TuSimple, Aurora, Waymo, Kodiak and Ike

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 -- "Navistar Partner With TuSimple to Produce Autonomous Trucks by 2024"

Navistar and TuSimple announced plans to begin producing autonomous trucks by 2024 alongside the roll out of TuSimple's United States autonomous freight network. The partnership will see the companies move away from retrofitting the Navistar International commercial trucks that TuSimple currently uses in favor of developing semi trucks designed specifically for autonomous driving. TuSimple currently operates a fleet of 40 self driving trucks in the United States used for testing purposes and to carry freight between Arizona and Texas.



TuSimple's trucks operate at level 4 autonomy, meaning they can navigate a range of environments, weather and safety conditions without driver assistance. However, legal requirements in most states require a driver to be present at all times. TuSimple plans to demonstrate fully driverless operations in 2021.

Unlike self driving cars, autonomous freight delivery is more predictable and easier to map since the services run on fixed routes and typically stick to major highways with few intersections or pedestrians. Several start-ups such as Kodiak and Ike are developing autonomous trucking technologies while autonomous vehicle companies like Aurora and Waymo have also expanded their focus to include driverless trucking.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Navistar Partner With TuSimple to Produce Autonomous Trucks by 2024"

