2020 Bassmaster Classic Generates More Than $35 Million For Birmingham

"We are thrilled that the Bassmaster Classic created such a positive impact for the Birmingham region once again," said John Oros, president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. "This event is the Super Bowl of professional bass fishing and it attracts the greatest anglers in the world. The tournament reinforces the fact that the Birmingham area is a great professional and amateur sports destination. The $35.9 million economic impact exceeded our expectations and we appreciate all of the fans and everyone at the B.A.S.S. organization that made this such a wonderful event."

The total Classic Week attendance of 122,814 was recorded across multiple events throughout Alabama. In addition to the daily weigh-ins and Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, large crowds attended the takeoffs each morning at Civitan Park on the shores of Lake Guntersville in Marshall County.

"We were thrilled with the attendance for the Classic," said Katy Norton, President of the Marshall County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We felt honored to be chosen as the fishery for this iconic event and were amazed at how many out-of-state guests joined us each day."

According to numbers released by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Classic provided a direct economic impact of $20.8 million and indirectly boosted business sales by $15.1 million, altogether totaling $35.9 million, an increase over the 2019 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., which generated a total economic impact of $32.2 million according to Visit Knoxville.

"It meant so much to us to host the 50th Classic here in our home state of Alabama," said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. "Our plan from the beginning was to make 2020 the most spectacular celebration of bass fishing in history. We are thrilled that the numbers are exceeding expectations and proving once more that the Classic is the premier event in sportfishing."

At least 12 new products were launched during the Expo, which is recognized as fishing's biggest consumer show, and companies from major international brands to local retailers reported large crowds and brisk sales.

