2020 Best in KLAS Report Ranks Protenus No. 1 in Patient Privacy Monitoring

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics platform that protects patient privacy for the nation's leading health systems, announces today that it has been ranked the leading provider in the Patient Privacy Monitoring category of the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. This is the second consecutive year Protenus has received this prestigious recognition.

Founded in 2014, Protenus uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze every action taking place inside a hospital's EHR and ancillary systems. These advanced analytics proactively detect inappropriate accesses to patient data and provide health systems full insight into how health data is used throughout their organizations, often for the first time. AI-powered analytics allow healthcare privacy teams to ensure their patient data is safe, empowering them to focus on the true threats to their organization and patients.

Protenus was also ranked a top solution in patient privacy monitoring by Black Book and named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence. Protenus received the 2019 Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics and was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018 and 2019. Protenus co-founders, Nick Culbertson & Robert Lord, were named finalists for the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mid-Atlantic region.

"Everybody that works at Protenus is deeply passionate about privacy. Even though my Protenus customer success team isn't on-site with us, the team members have integrated into our workflow so well that we can't help but think of them as part of our team. Protenus takes the time to follow up with clients to ensure their satisfaction. My organization puts the whole team through the wringer with our ideas and questions. Every time that we bring up a suggestion or demand something, the Protenus team accepts it so graciously. I can't say enough nice things about Protenus." - Manager, November 2019

KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide. KLAS partners with healthcare professionals to foster an atmosphere of transparency surrounding the state of healthcare and highlight the services and solutions that are having an impact.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our customers and KLAS Research," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-founder. "Our customers have always been our top priority and we are proud that our customers recognize the value we bring to their organization. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to better protect patient privacy and create new solutions in the field of healthcare compliance analytics."

"Our team strives to exceed customer expectations while delivering technology that enables health systems to better protect their patient data," stated Brit Keller, Protenus Chief Customer Officer. "Our customers are not only our partners in better protecting patient data but also leading the industry in innovation. We look forward to continuing to work with them to reduce organizational risk and ensure patient trust."

To access and review the KLAS Patient Privacy Segment, please visit: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/patient-privacy-monitoring/2020/246

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

