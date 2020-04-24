2020 Biometrics Market Overview: Opportunities, Emerging Markets, End-user Analysis, COVID-19
DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biometrics market accounted for $17.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $76.64 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as the need for security owing to threats of terrorist attacks and growing need for surveillance are driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By authentication type, voice recognition is supposed to witness significant growth due to the consumer's likes for a safer identity mechanism. Technological advancement in biometrics and the growing popularity of voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector will propel market growth of this segment during the forecast period.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the estimated period due to the rapid digitalization and the increasing popularity of smart technology. The growing government initiatives in countries such as Canada and the US also fuel the market in this region.
Some of the key players in Biometrics Market include ASSA Abloy, Aware, Bio-Key International, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics, NEC, Precise Biometrics, Safran, Secunet Security Networks, Securiport, Stanley Black & Decker and Thales.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Biometrics Market, By Functionality Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Combined
5.3 Noncontact
5.4 Contact
6 Global Biometrics Market, By Authentication Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multi-Factor Authentication
6.2.1 Multimodal Biometric
6.2.1.1 Two-Factor Biometrics
6.2.1.2 Three-Factor Biometrics
6.3 Smart Card With Biometrics
6.4 Pin With Biometrics
6.5 Single-Factor Authentication
6.5.1 Fingerprint Recognition
6.5.1.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)
6.5.1.2 Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Non-AFIS)
6.5.2 Voice Recognition
6.5.3 Signature Recognition
6.5.4 Iris Recognition
6.5.5 Palm/Hand Recognition
6.5.6 Face Recognition
6.5.7 Vein Recognition
6.5.8 Other Authentication Types
6.5.8.1 DNA Recognition
6.5.8.2 GAIT Recognition
6.5.8.3 Keystroke Recognition
7 Global Biometrics Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Readers
7.3.2 Camera
7.3.3 Scanners
8 Global Biometrics Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premise
8.3 On-Cloud
9 Global Biometrics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive & Transportation
9.3 Government
9.4 Travel
9.5 Defense
9.6 Consumer Goods & Electronics
9.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.9 Security
9.9.1 Commercial Security
9.9.2 Residential Security
9.10 Offices & Industrial
9.11 Information Technology
9.12 Aerospace
9.13 Agriculture
9.14 Building, Construction & Real Estate
9.15 Chemicals & Advanced Material
9.16 Energy & Utilities
9.17 Semiconductor
9.18 Food & Beverage
9.19 Packaging
9.20 Retail
10 Global Biometrics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Affectiva
12.2 Aisin Seiki
12.3 Aptiv
12.4 Audi
12.5 Autoliv
12.6 CardioID
12.7 Daimler
12.8 Eyesight
12.9 Faurecia
12.10 Ford
12.11 General Motors
12.12 Harman
12.13 Honda
12.14 Jaguar Land Rover
12.15 Lear
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rdabk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
