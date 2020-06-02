2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - COVID-19 and Subsequent Recession Will Cause Hourly Rates to Drop
Jun 02, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available - the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
We changed the sections in the report to provide more detail on 1) law firms based in Canada and 2) those based outside of Canada but operating there. We also bifurcated large law firms from middle-market firms so that you could see the differences in pricing as opposed to having big and small firms' rates averaged together which is not that helpful.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017-2020 by:
- Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)
- Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated
- Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms
- Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)
- Overall Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated
- Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms
- Section 3: Rates for Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)
- Overall Rates for Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms Consolidated
- Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms
- Rates for Individual Middle-Market US Law Firms
The Canadian economy officially entered a recession in Q1 2020 and it is expected it will contract by as much as 5% in 2020. This was due to, obviously, the COVID-19 crisis, the slump in oil prices and diminished trade with China, one of Canada's largest trading partners. As the economy goes, so go law firms servicing the economy. Due to multi-year agreements in place, we expect law firms to attempt to hold close to their standard rates but we believe pressures will be too great to retain clients and that law firms will eventually offer significant discounts.
Companies Mentioned
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Chaitons LLP
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Dentons
- DLA Piper
- EY Law LLP
- Fasken
- Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP
- Goodmans, LLP
- Gowling WLG
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McInnes Cooper
- McMillan LLP
- Miller Canfield, P.L.C.
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Minden Gross LLP
- MLT Aikins LLP
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Stewart McKelvey
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Wickwire Holm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n9sqq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article