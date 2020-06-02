2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - COVID-19 and Subsequent Recession Will Cause Hourly Rates to Drop

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available - the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



We changed the sections in the report to provide more detail on 1) law firms based in Canada and 2) those based outside of Canada but operating there. We also bifurcated large law firms from middle-market firms so that you could see the differences in pricing as opposed to having big and small firms' rates averaged together which is not that helpful.



The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017-2020 by:

Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated



Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated



Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

Section 3: Rates for Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms Consolidated



Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Middle-Market Canadian Law Firms



Rates for Individual Middle-Market US Law Firms

The Canadian economy officially entered a recession in Q1 2020 and it is expected it will contract by as much as 5% in 2020. This was due to, obviously, the COVID-19 crisis, the slump in oil prices and diminished trade with China, one of Canada's largest trading partners. As the economy goes, so go law firms servicing the economy. Due to multi-year agreements in place, we expect law firms to attempt to hold close to their standard rates but we believe pressures will be too great to retain clients and that law firms will eventually offer significant discounts.

Companies Mentioned



Aird & Berlis LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Baker McKenzie

Bennett Jones LLP

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Chaitons LLP

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP

Dentons

DLA Piper

EY Law LLP

Fasken

Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP

Goodmans, LLP

Gowling WLG

Lawson Lundell LLP

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

McInnes Cooper

McMillan LLP

Miller Canfield , P.L.C.

Miller Thomson LLP

Minden Gross LLP

MLT Aikins LLP

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Stewart McKelvey

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

Torys, LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Wickwire Holm

