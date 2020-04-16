2020 Cargo Handling, Storage & Warehousing Market in South Africa - Featuring Company Profiles of 52 Players Including Transnet, SAA, Barloworld Logistics, BidAir, Imperial Logistics

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing focuses on port operations and air cargo, with comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, operational issues, infrastructure development, corporate actions, and government and private sector initiatives. There are profiles of 52 companies including the dominant players Transnet and SAA, major companies such as Barloworld Logistics, BidAir and Imperial Logistics and port terminal operations such as Burgan Cape Terminals.



Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing: South Africa's cargo handling, storage, and warehousing sector forms part of local and global supply chains and it depends on local and global trade and economic growth to produce goods requiring transportation through its ports and airports to final destinations. The cargo sector is influenced by economic conditions, trade and consumer buying power and is highly reliant on Transnet and SAA. The sector faces challenges due to the poor economy and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission of inquiry into state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, includes sector participants Transnet and SAA.



Congested Ports: About 80% of South Africa's international trade is moved by sea through Transnet's ports in the form of containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, break-bulk and automotives. Airfreight accounts for a very small percentage of total freight moved. Major challenges at South Africa's ports include efficiency issues and congestion, bad weather conditions, equipment downtime and go-slows. Namibia is slowly replacing South Africa as the gateway into the SADC region, with capacity expansion at Walvis Bay.



Coronavirus: South Africa's cargo sector is directly affected by the restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus and it will feel the effect the pandemic will have on the economy. Coronavirus has led to reduced transport services and port entries, although ports remained open during the lockdown and the transportation of essential and non-essential air cargo was allowed.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Coronavirus

5.3. Operating Costs

5.4. Operational Issues at Cape Town and Durban Ports

5.5. Port Infrastructure and Related Developments

5.6. Airport Infrastructure Development

5.7. Government Initiatives

5.8. Private Sector Initiatives

5.9. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.10. Risk Management

5.11. Labour

5.12. Cyclicality

5.13. Environmental Issues

5.14. Electricity Supply Constraints



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix



Summary of Notable Players

Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index 2020

Current and Future Projects on the African Continent in the Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing Industry: September 2018 to March 2020

Company Profiles



African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd

BidAir Services (Pty) Ltd

Bidfreight Port Operations (Pty) Ltd

Bigfoot Express Freight (Pty) Ltd

BKB Ltd

Bollore Transport and Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Burgan Cape Terminals (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd

CFR Freight South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Commercial Cold Storage (Pty) Ltd

DHL Supply Chain ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Digistics (Pty) Ltd

Distribution and Warehousing Network (Pty) Ltd

Durban Coal Terminal Company (Pty) Ltd

FPT Group (Pty) Ltd

Freitan S A (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod Ltd

Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics CC

Imperial Logistics Ltd

Island View Storage (Pty) Ltd

Kuehne and Nagel (Pty) Ltd

Logistics Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Lonrho Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Lufthansa Cargo AG

Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Menzies Aviation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd

NWK Ltd

Oceanwide Logistics SA (Pty) Ltd

OneLogix Group Ltd

Port Stevedoring (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd

RTT Group (Pty) Ltd

SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd

Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd

SAFreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Santova Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Santova Ltd

Solethu Marine Services (Pty) Ltd

South Africa Cargo Services (Pty) Ltd

South African Airways (SOC) Ltd

South African Bulk Terminals (Pty) Ltd

South African Container Depots (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics Ltd

Vopak Terminal Durban (Pty) Ltd

Woods Warehousing (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n2yo6

