2020 Cargo Handling, Storage & Warehousing Market in South Africa - Featuring Company Profiles of 52 Players Including Transnet, SAA, Barloworld Logistics, BidAir, Imperial Logistics
Apr 16, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing focuses on port operations and air cargo, with comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, operational issues, infrastructure development, corporate actions, and government and private sector initiatives. There are profiles of 52 companies including the dominant players Transnet and SAA, major companies such as Barloworld Logistics, BidAir and Imperial Logistics and port terminal operations such as Burgan Cape Terminals.
Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing: South Africa's cargo handling, storage, and warehousing sector forms part of local and global supply chains and it depends on local and global trade and economic growth to produce goods requiring transportation through its ports and airports to final destinations. The cargo sector is influenced by economic conditions, trade and consumer buying power and is highly reliant on Transnet and SAA. The sector faces challenges due to the poor economy and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission of inquiry into state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, includes sector participants Transnet and SAA.
Congested Ports: About 80% of South Africa's international trade is moved by sea through Transnet's ports in the form of containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, break-bulk and automotives. Airfreight accounts for a very small percentage of total freight moved. Major challenges at South Africa's ports include efficiency issues and congestion, bad weather conditions, equipment downtime and go-slows. Namibia is slowly replacing South Africa as the gateway into the SADC region, with capacity expansion at Walvis Bay.
Coronavirus: South Africa's cargo sector is directly affected by the restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus and it will feel the effect the pandemic will have on the economy. Coronavirus has led to reduced transport services and port entries, although ports remained open during the lockdown and the transportation of essential and non-essential air cargo was allowed.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Coronavirus
5.3. Operating Costs
5.4. Operational Issues at Cape Town and Durban Ports
5.5. Port Infrastructure and Related Developments
5.6. Airport Infrastructure Development
5.7. Government Initiatives
5.8. Private Sector Initiatives
5.9. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.10. Risk Management
5.11. Labour
5.12. Cyclicality
5.13. Environmental Issues
5.14. Electricity Supply Constraints
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
- Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index 2020
- Current and Future Projects on the African Continent in the Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing Industry: September 2018 to March 2020
Company Profiles
- African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd
- BidAir Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bidfreight Port Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Bigfoot Express Freight (Pty) Ltd
- BKB Ltd
- Bollore Transport and Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Burgan Cape Terminals (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd
- CFR Freight South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Commercial Cold Storage (Pty) Ltd
- DHL Supply Chain (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Digistics (Pty) Ltd
- Distribution and Warehousing Network (Pty) Ltd
- Durban Coal Terminal Company (Pty) Ltd
- FPT Group (Pty) Ltd
- Freitan S A (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Grindrod Ltd
- Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics CC
- Imperial Logistics Ltd
- Island View Storage (Pty) Ltd
- Kuehne and Nagel (Pty) Ltd
- Logistics Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Lonrho Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Lufthansa Cargo AG
- Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Menzies Aviation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- NWK Ltd
- Oceanwide Logistics SA (Pty) Ltd
- OneLogix Group Ltd
- Port Stevedoring (Pty) Ltd
- Richards Bay Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd
- RTT Group (Pty) Ltd
- SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd
- Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd
- SAFreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Santova Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Santova Ltd
- Solethu Marine Services (Pty) Ltd
- South Africa Cargo Services (Pty) Ltd
- South African Airways (SOC) Ltd
- South African Bulk Terminals (Pty) Ltd
- South African Container Depots (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Transnet SOC Ltd
- Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Value Logistics Ltd
- Vopak Terminal Durban (Pty) Ltd
- Woods Warehousing (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n2yo6
