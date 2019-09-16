2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Makes Exclusive Visit to Ed Bozarth #1 Park Meadow Chevrolet

LONE TREE, Colo., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17th, the highly anticipated 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will make an exclusive public appearance at Ed Bozarth #1 Park Meadow Chevrolet, before it officially goes on sale. The vehicle will be on display from the hours of noon to 8 p.m. with a special reveal event at noon and 6 p.m.

This U.S. tour will give enthusiasts around the country an up-close look at the first-ever production mid- engine Corvette – offering a new standard of design, performance, technology, and craftsmanship.

The tour includes a hands-on look at the new Corvette as well as numerous interactive displays. At these events, vehicle specialists will host customers interested in learning about the new mid-engine supercar, display customizable parts (seats, wheels, accessories, etc.) and teach people how to personalize their own Corvette.

"This exclusive tour gives Corvette enthusiasts the opportunity to engage with the all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray in their own city before it officially hits showroom floors," said Brian Sweeny, Chevrolet U.S. vice president. "We designed the tour with fans in mind and are thrilled for them to be some of the first to see the mid-engine Corvette at their local dealership."

This one-of-a-kind fan experience is fitting for the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette, a vehicle that invented the American sports car segment when Chevy debuted the first generation in 1953. This Next Generation builds upon, but also redefines Corvette's legacy.

"We are proud to have grown to the largest retailer of new Chevrolet Corvettes in the state of Colorado, and we are excited to be the first location and dealership in the Denver Metro Area to showcase the all new 2020 Corvette in person and to engage with a host of paint colors, wheels, calipers, seats and interiors that will inspire you to create your own 2020 Corvette Stingray," states Ed Bozarth #1 Park Meadow Chevrolet's President, Kent Bozarth.

The tour, happening concurrently on the East and West Coasts, will stop at more than 125 select dealerships across the U.S. following the reveal in July 2019, and run through early 2020.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Contact:

Kent Bozarth

303-870-7777

222999@email4pr.com

www.edbozarthparkmeadow.com

SOURCE Ed Bozarth Park Meadow Chevrolet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.edbozarthparkmeadow.com

