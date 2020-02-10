2020 Chicago Auto Show Showcases Brand-New Vehicles, Latest Technology And Interactive Fun

"Chicago Auto Show fans are in for a treat this year as the 2020 show will offer unfettered access to nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, four indoor test track experiences, three outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities, brand-new engaging displays, interactive activities for people of all ages and a robust lineup of special events throughout the entire show," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido. "As Chicagoans, we're lucky to have the nation's largest auto show right here in our backyard. Plus, it's a great chance to get out of the house in February, shake off those winter blues and have some fun."

Chicago Auto Show visitors will be among the first to see the newest vehicles that made their debut during the show's 2020 Media Preview, including:

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Durango SRT Black and Redline Stripe

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon

2021 Genesis GV80

2020 Honda Civic Type R

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2021 Jaguar F-TYPE

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

2020 Jeep Special Edition Wrangler and Gladiator Premium High Altitude

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Limited Edition

Limited Edition 2020 Kia Cadenza

2020 Nissan Frontier

2021 Toyota Highlander XSE; Trail Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner; and Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia Go Dark with Nightshade Special Editions

Volkswagen Atlas

In addition to the latest debuts, newest production, concept and exotic vehicles, the show is packed with opportunities for attendees to get behind the wheel. Attendees can ride along in four indoor test track experiences including Jeep, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen. Visitors can also take test drives in the latest vehicles from Ford, Honda and Subaru on the streets of Chicago.

In keeping with its tradition of hosting events that capture the attention of an array of consumers, the Chicago Auto Show will also continue to host the following events during its 10-day run:

Sports Team Pride Day: Monday, Feb. 10 . Presented by Marquee Sports Network, Chicago Auto Show attendees who wear an Illinois team jersey to the show on Feb. 10 will receive $5 off of an adult ticket admission. Local teams and organizations such as the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Wolves, Chicago Dogs, Windy City Bulls and DePaul Athletics will feature interactive games, giveaways and mascots to engage with fans, located in the North Hall ticket lobby. To obtain the discount, show attendees must visit the Marquee Sports Network tables located in the North Hall ticket lobby to receive the discounted coupon before visiting the ticket booth.

Presented by Marquee Sports Network, Chicago Auto Show attendees who wear an team jersey to the show on will receive off of an adult ticket admission. Local teams and organizations such as the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Wolves, Chicago Dogs, Windy City Bulls and DePaul Athletics will feature interactive games, giveaways and mascots to engage with fans, located in the North Hall ticket lobby. To obtain the discount, show attendees must visit the Marquee Sports Network tables located in the North Hall ticket lobby to receive the discounted coupon before visiting the ticket booth. Women's Day: Tuesday, Feb. 11 . Women are admitted for a discounted ticket of $8 . The day will feature a series of events geared towards the female demographic including panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.

Women are admitted for a discounted ticket of . The day will feature a series of events geared towards the female demographic including panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities. Chicago Auto Show Food Drive: Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Friday, Feb. 14 . Show patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for an $8 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

Show patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for an adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation. Hispanic Heritage Day: Friday, Feb. 14 . Show organizers will continue to partner with Telemundo Chicago to host Hispanic Heritage Day featuring a live TV broadcast as well as fun-filled activities throughout the day.

Show organizers will continue to partner with Telemundo Chicago to host Hispanic Heritage Day featuring a live TV broadcast as well as fun-filled activities throughout the day. Chicago Friday Night Flights: Friday, Feb. 14 . Originally produced by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild in partnership with Choose Chicago and Chicago Concierge, Chicago Friday Night Flights is back for another round on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include a tasting pass to sample local craft beer from a dozen Chicago -area breweries as well as access to the nation's largest auto show.

Originally produced by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild in partnership with Choose Chicago and Chicago Concierge, Chicago Friday Night Flights is back for another round on from Tickets are in advance or at the door and include a tasting pass to sample local craft beer from a dozen -area breweries as well as access to the nation's largest auto show. Honda Miles Per Hour: Sunday, Feb. 16 . Brand-new to the show this year is the Miles Per Hour run, presented by Honda. In partnership with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA), this unique indoor run will guide participants on a 2.4-mile loop through the nation's largest auto show. The event's moniker accurately describes the premise of the event, where runners will cover as much distance as possible within a one-hour timeframe.

Brand-new to the show this year is the Miles Per Hour run, presented by Honda. In partnership with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA), this unique indoor run will guide participants on a 2.4-mile loop through the nation's largest auto show. The event's moniker accurately describes the premise of the event, where runners will cover as much distance as possible within a one-hour timeframe. Family Day: Monday, Feb. 17 . Show organizers continue to partner with the Daily Herald to host family-friendly events on Presidents Day to wrap up the final day of the show.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Feb. 8-17, with the exception of the final day when the doors close at 8 p.m.

For more information on the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

2020 Chicago Auto Show Key Information:

Vehicles on Display

Daily Events and Appearances

Show Floor Map

Directions and Parking

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2020 public show is Feb. 8-17. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Related Links

http://ChicagoAutoShow.com

