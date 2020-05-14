2020 Chinese FTTH Deployments: State of the Chinese Fiber Broadband Network, Regional Comparison, Competitive Landscape, Analysis of the Fiber-Optical Network Value Chain
China is at the forefront of fiber adoption worldwide. Since 2013, it has been embarked on an aggressive fiber deployment strategy. By the end of 2019, the country had recorded almost 400 million FTTH subscribers, accounting for 92% of Internet users.
This study addresses these major topics:
- The current state of the Chinese FTTH market, comparing it to other countries in the world;
- The key factors driving the rapid development of the FTTH market in China;
- The different policy instruments used by the government to promote national FTTH network development;
- The commercial deployment strategy applied by Chinese telecom operators to drive fiber adoption;
- The effect of coronavirus on the Chinese FTTH market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. State of the Chinese fiber broadband network
3. Comparison of China with European countries, Japan and US
4. Political and market condition analysis
5. China broadband strategy and principal finance
6. Change in the competitive landscape of Chinese fixed broadband
7. Analysis of the Chinese fiber-optical network value chain
8. Analysis of broadband plans of Chinese telecom operators
List of Tables and Figures
- Breakdown of FTTH subscribers by technology in China
- Evolution of FTTH subscribers and homes passed in China
- Breakdown of fixed broadband subscribers in China, by rate levels
- Comparison of China with European countries, Japan and US
- Major objective of Broadband China, as defined in 2013
- Major sources of broadband infrastructure in China, 2016-2019
- Evolution of China's major broadband policies
- Evolution of broadband subscriber base of three operators
- Evolution of ARPU of the three operators
- Trends in fiber-optic production and operator purchases in China, by quantity
Companies Mentioned
- China Mobile (China TieTong)
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Huawei
- ZTE
- YOFC
- China Power
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocg07u
