2020 CIO Management Toolkit - Impact of California Privacy Act and EU GDPR Mandated Requirements

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO Management Tool Kit - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a recent survey of CIO and C-Level executives, the top 10 management and planning priorities that CIOs face were identified and they relate to technology, people and infrastructure.

CIOs and CTOs are in a constantly evolving field, however, world-class CIOs and CTOs focus on three areas to help them manage more effectively. They are:

Technology

People

Infrastructure

This tool kit has been updated to meet all of the EU's GDPR mandated requirement. In addition, it now reflects all of the requirements of the newly enacted California Privacy Act and contains the Privacy Compliance Policy with its associated electronic forms and job descriptions. This toolkit bundle is a collection of the latest CIO's tools which have proven to be the most productive.



The top 10 concerns are the areas of focus for CIO and enterprises:

Access Management - Network management and control now have an even greater role than before. In January, 69% of the individual interviewed placed that in the top ten. Now it is a priority for 89%.

Work From Home - Was not even on the radar in January at 7% (not a high priority) and now 87% place it in the top 10.

Mobile Computing - Mobile and end-user computing require applications to be outward-facing, functional on a myriad of devices, and user friendly for WFH staffers. Now is a priority for 85% of the interviewees versus 76% in January.

Blockchain, ERP, and Cloud - Moved down the priority list from 85% to 75%.

Social Media Impact - remained about the same with 75% to 78%

Security and Hacking - Internal and external threats are on the increase, especially as enterprises continue to increase the growth of mobile and wireless-based applications. In both periods surveyed this was a top ten priority by 73% of the individuals interviewed.

Staffing - That was the top priority in January at 95% saying it was a priority to 63% saying that it was something that needs to be focused on. A number of the CFOs in the survey noted that they may need to let some non-critical IT professionals go if the re-opening of the US market is slow.

Skills for New Technologies - Along with staffing this now is a lower priority. The focus has shifted from new technologies except in the areas associated with the remote workforce.

Risk Management - Remains in about the same position in priority as before.

Data Privacy - With the rise of WFH, GDPR and CCPA data privacy is a top ten priority for 53% of the interviewees versus 42% in January.

ROI on New Technology - Still important but has dropped out of the top 10 priority list with the emphasis on staying in business.

The kit contains tools that help an enterprise more easily manage each of the CIO priorities.

The CIO Management Tool Kit components are over 2,100 pages and includes the following:

Security Manual Template

How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing

IT Job Family Classification HandiGuide

All of the Job Descriptions as individual MS Word files

Interview and Hiring Guide

Latest IT Salary Survey

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle plus Electronic Forms - Premium Bundle

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire

Vulnerability and Threat Assessment Tool

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59z5gk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

