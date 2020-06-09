2020 CMO Scorecard: CMO Industry Performance and Relative Performance of Major CMOs

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMO Scorecard: Outsourcing of NDA Approvals and CMO Performance - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the 10th edition of the long running analysis of the CMO Industry, using NDA approvals as the primary indicator of performance. CMO Scorecard is critical for benchmarking the performance of the CMO industry and the relative performance of major CMOs.



Key report benefits:



Overview of NDA drug approvals and the levels of outsourcing associated with NDA sub segments

Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of approvals and an assessment of their sponsors market caps from the Contract Service Providers database

Outsourcing propensity for NMEs, different dosage forms and by sponsor company cap have all been assessed.

Analysis of NME special products approvals such as those with Orphan, Breakthrough or Fast Track designations and assessment of outsourcing

This report is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the injectables marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 List of Tables



3 List of Figures



4 Executive Summary



5 Introduction



6 FDA NDA Approvals Overview



7 US vs. EU Approval Performance



8 FDA: Outsourced Dose Manufacture



9 Special Product Categories



10 Outsourcing by Company Market Cap



11 CMO Performance

11.1 Catalent

11.2 Patheon

11.3 Other Prominent CMOs



12 Outsourced API Approvals



13 What It Means

13.1 FDA Approvals Have Fallen but Are Still Strong Compared to Historical Standards

13.2 Drivers and Barriers for Outsourcing

13.2.1 Niche Technology

13.2.2 Small Volumes, Special Designations

13.2.3 Sponsor Market Cap Relationships to Outsourcing



14 Notes on Methodology



15 Appendix



