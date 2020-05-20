2020 Communicator Awards Recognizes August Jackson

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand engagement agency August Jackson has been recognized by the 26th Annual Communicator Awards with four Awards of Excellence in Video and Corporate Communications Design. With more than 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive award programs honoring creative achievements for communications professionals. The Award of Excellence is the Communicator Awards' highest honor and distinguishes recipients as the best in the field.

The four awards acknowledge August Jackson's film and design work for fundraising and corporate campaigns. The awards include:

Film / Video-Fund Raising (Award of Excellence)

Film / Video-Charitable / Non-profit (Award of Excellence)

Design Features - Overall Design (Award of Excellence)

Corporate Identity - Other (Award of Excellence)

"We're honored to be recognized by the Communicator Awards for our excellence in video and design," says Laura Shuler, CEO. "At August Jackson, we believe in holding our work to the highest possible standard in order to truly put our clients' purpose into practice and deliver award-winning content."

"These four awards are reflective of the time and passion our teams put into creating powerful and purpose-filled communications," says Ken Feurer, Executive Vice President, Design. "In all of our work, we insist on achieving high aesthetic standards, telling meaningful stories, and crafting experiences that engage our client's most vital communities."

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized in 2019 as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. For the full list of winners, visit https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/

Media Contact:

Regina Farrington

(301) 641-3084

[email protected]

SOURCE August Jackson

Related Links

https://www.augustjackson.com

