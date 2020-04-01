2020 COVID 19 Drug Pipeline Report- Current Status, Phase, Companies, Pre-Clinical And Clinical Drugs

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 COVID-19 pipeline report presents a comprehensive overview of the research and development of COVID drug candidates. It presents drugs in development that could potentially reach the market in the next 2 years.







As of March 2020, the COVID-19 pipeline remains robust with over 30 therapeutic candidates under development. An increasing number of companies are actively participating in the development of treatment and vaccination against novel corona virus infected COVID 19. Diverse types of targeted therapies are being explored through clinical trials.

The report provides complete details of pipeline drugs including the development phase, companies involved, clinical trial developments, and other details. Further, the report also provides COVID 19 drug development history, latest news, and other developments.



It assists companies, governments, investors and research organizations to understand the current status in 2020 and possible development in the next 2-3 years. Further, it enables readers to track new companies in the market and their developments. The product portfolio of different companies and their growth strategies are also detailed in the report.



Scope:

• The report scope comprises of both pre-clinical phase and clinical phase development drugs for COVID 19 development

• COVID 19 pipeline compounds and molecules under study by both large scale and small companies are included in the report

• COVID 19 pipeline across different phases including discovery, research, and pre-clinical stage, phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 are covered

• Drug profile comprising of current development status, regulatory progress, companies, sponsors, and discovery details are covered

• Further, orphan drug status, fast track designation, different grants awarded and special status for COVID 19 pipeline candidates included

• Business overview and snapshot of all companies involved in COVID 19 pipeline are included

• Latest market and pipeline developments are provided in the report



