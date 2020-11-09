2020 Cyber Sales Launch Early at The Shores Resort & Spa

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 cyber sales at the beachfront Shores Resort & Spa will be sent early to subscribers of the resorts email newsletter on November 10 as a private sale will offers up to 45% off room rates plus an additional opportunity to earn another 5% off. The public sale, open to non-subscribers, will start November 17 and offer 40% off room rates. Reservations can be booked for travel anytime between November 10, 2020 and November 30, 2021. To sign up for the email newsletter, which will send alerts on both sales, visit https://www.shoresresort.com/email-offers.

The Shores Resort & Spa has the perfect beachfront location in Daytona Beach Shores The Shores Resort & Spa is a favorite location for events, meetings, weddings and family vacations.

"We are launching the cyber sales early and allowing guests to book travel in 2021," said Robert Burnetti, General Manager of The Shores Resort & Spa, "Having a vacation to look forward to can really lift spirits and with these special rates make a beach vacation all the more irresistible."

The 2020 cyber sales (Black Friday, Cyber Monday) at The Shores Resort & Spa include a private sale and a public sale. The private sale offers 45% off room rates and the public sale offers 40% in savings. To gain access, travelers are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter before November 8. The private sale email newsletter will be sent November 10 and the sale ends November 17. The public sale starts November 17 and ends December 4. Reservations can be booked for travel anytime between November 10, 2020 and November 30, 2021. Bookings are subject to availability and black-out dates. While travelers can cancel their stay 72-hours before arrival for a full refund, travel can not be rebooked at the same rate.

For more information about The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.shoresresort.com or to make a reservation, contact a reservations' agent at (866) 934-7467, or via email at [email protected].

About The Shores Resort & Spa

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guestrooms and suites offer captivating views of the blue-green Atlantic or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

Media contact:

Jane Watkins

[email protected]

386-767-7350

SOURCE The Shores Resort & Spa

Related Links

https://www.shoresresort.com/email-offers

