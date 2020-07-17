2020 Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market and Technology Landscape - Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in dental implant and prosthetic have undergone significant change in recent years, with carved seashells and/or stones to zirconium based dental implant. The rising wave of new material technology such as zirconium based implant is creating significant potential for advanced dental implant and prosthetic in various medical platforms due to its outstanding mechanical properties, high biocompatibility and a high resistance to scratching and corrosion



In the dental implant and prosthetic market, various material technologies such as titanium, zirconium, ceramic, polymer, and biomaterials are used in the endosteal, subperiosteal, transosteal, and intramucosal implants applications. Growing geriatric population, rising incidence of dental diseases, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are creating new opportunities for various dental implants and prosthetic technologies.



Report Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the dental implant and prosthetic market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global dental implant and prosthetic technology by application, material technology and region.



Some of the dental implant and prosthetic companies profiled in this report include Institut Straumann, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Henry Schein, Osstem Implant, Bicon, Adin Dental Implant Systems and Thommen Medical.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in dental implant and prosthetic technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this dental implant and prosthetic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this dental implant and prosthetic technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Dental Implant and Prosthetic Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Titanium Based Implants

4.2.2. Zirconium Based Implants

4.2.3. Ceramic Based Implants

4.2.4. Polymer Based Implants

4.2.5. Biomaterials Based Implants

4.2.6. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Endosteal Implants by Technology

4.3.2. Superiosteal Implants by Technology

4.3.3. Transosteal Implants by Technology

4.3.4. Intramucosal Implants by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Region

5.2. North American Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.3. European Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Dental Implant and prosthetic Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.4. APAC Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market

5.5. RoW Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Institut Straumann

9.2. Danaher Corporation

9.3. Dentsply Sirona

9.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

9.5. Henry Schein

9.6. Osstem Implant

9.7. Bicon

9.8. Adin Dental Implant Systems

9.9. Thommen Medical



