2020 Depression Pipeline Landscape Insights: H1
Apr 27, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depression - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Depression (Central Nervous System) pipeline landscape.
- It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Depression (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
- It also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Depression and features dormant and discontinued projects.
- The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 2, 16, 36, 42, 4, 86, 22 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 13 and 7 molecules, respectively.
- Furthermore, it helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Therapeutics Assessment
- Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Drug Profiles
- Dormant Projects
- Discontinued Products
- Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Adamed Sp zoo
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Aision Biotechnologies Inc
- Alkermes Plc
- Allergan Plc
- Amorsa Therapeutics Inc
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp
- Angelini Group
- Antheia Inc
- Asulon Therapeutics Inc
- Atai Life Sciences AG
- Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Avicanna Inc
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc
- Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Baergic Bio Inc
- Beloteca Inc
- Bionomics Ltd
- BioStem Technologies Inc
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc
- Blackthorn Therapeutics Inc
- Blue Oak Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Calico LLC
- Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd
- Celon Pharma SA
- CGeneTech (Suzhou China) Co Ltd
- Chase Therapeutics Corp
- Clera Inc
- Clexio Biosciences Ltd
- Compass Pathways Ltd
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- CuroNZ Ltd
- Delpor Inc
- Denovo Biopharma LLC
- Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Dracen Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Eleusis Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Co
- ES Therapeutics LLC
- Evecxia Inc
- Evotec SE
- Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Gabather AB
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GliaCure Inc
- GNT Pharma Co Ltd
- Guangzhou-Sheng Jian Chi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- H. Lundbeck AS
- HEC Pharm Co Ltd
- HolsboerMaschmeyer NeuroChemie GmbH
- Hua Medicine Shanghai Ltd
- Iltoo Pharma
- Impel NeuroPharma Inc
- Initiator Pharma AS
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- IntelGenx Corp
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
- INVENT Pharmaceuticals Inc
- iX Biopharma Ltd
- Jiangsu Gibel Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kamat Pharmatech LLC
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Klaria Pharma Holding AB
- Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Kures Inc
- Lactocore Inc
- Lead Discovery Center GmbH
- Les Laboratoires Servier SAS
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
- Luye Pharma Group Ltd
- Lyndra Inc
- Mapreg SAS
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- MD Healthcare Inc
- Medlab Clinical Ltd
- MElkin Pharmaceuticals
- Mental-Heal Ltd
- Meta-IQ ApS
- Methylation Sciences Inc
- miCure Therapeutics Ltd
- Navitor Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
- Neurocyte Therapeutics Inc
- Neurolixis Inc
- NeuroNascent Inc
- NeuroRx Inc
- Neurotrope Bioscience Inc
- Nippon Chemiphar Co Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Nubiyota LLC
- Omeros Corp
- Orbis Biosciences Inc
- Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Overseas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- OWP Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- PharmaMax Corp
- Pharmnovo AB
- PharmoRx Therapeutics Inc
- Phenoquest AG
- Phytecs
- PNB Vesper Life Science Pvt Ltd
- Praxis Precision Medicines Australia Pty Ltd
- Primetime Life Sciences LLC
- Protagenic Therapeutics Inc
- Prous Institute for Biomedical Research SA
- Psy Therapeutics Inc
- Relmada Therapeutics Inc
- Repurposed Therapeutics Inc
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Richter Gedeon Nyrt
- Sage Therapeutics Inc
- Saniona AB
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Seneca Biopharma Inc
- Shanghai SIMR Biotech Co Ltd
- Shanghai Synergy Pharmaceutical Sciences Co Ltd
- Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Siragen Pharmaceuticals Inc
- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Small Pharma Ltd
- Sosei Heptares
- Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Suven Life Sciences Ltd
- SyneuRx International Corp
- Syntropharma Ltd
- Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Techfields Pharma Co Ltd
- Terran Biosciences Inc
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
- Trevena Inc
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc
- WhanIn Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- XW Laboratories Inc
- Yantai YenePharma Co Ltd
- Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd
- Zhejiang Jinhua Conba Bio-pharm Co Ltd
- Zysis Ltd
