2020 Depression Pipeline Landscape Insights: H1

This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Depression (Central Nervous System) pipeline landscape.



It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Depression (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

It also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Depression and features dormant and discontinued projects.

The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 2, 16, 36, 42, 4, 86, 22 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 13 and 7 molecules, respectively.

Furthermore, it helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Introduction Overview Therapeutics Development Therapeutics Assessment Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Drug Profiles Dormant Projects Discontinued Products Product Development Milestones Appendix

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Adamed Sp zoo

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aision Biotechnologies Inc

Alkermes Plc

Allergan Plc

Amorsa Therapeutics Inc

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Angelini Group

Antheia Inc

Asulon Therapeutics Inc

Atai Life Sciences AG

Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc

Avicanna Inc

Axsome Therapeutics Inc

Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc

Baergic Bio Inc

Beloteca Inc

Bionomics Ltd

BioStem Technologies Inc

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Blackthorn Therapeutics Inc

Blue Oak Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Calico LLC

Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd

Celon Pharma SA

CGeneTech (Suzhou China) Co Ltd

Chase Therapeutics Corp

Clera Inc

Clexio Biosciences Ltd

Compass Pathways Ltd

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

CuroNZ Ltd

Delpor Inc

Denovo Biopharma LLC

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Dracen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Eleusis Ltd

Eli Lilly and Co

ES Therapeutics LLC

Evecxia Inc

Evotec SE

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals Inc

Gabather AB

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GliaCure Inc

GNT Pharma Co Ltd

Guangzhou-Sheng Jian Chi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

H. Lundbeck AS

HEC Pharm Co Ltd

HolsboerMaschmeyer NeuroChemie GmbH

Hua Medicine Shanghai Ltd

Iltoo Pharma

Impel NeuroPharma Inc

Initiator Pharma AS

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

IntelGenx Corp

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

INVENT Pharmaceuticals Inc

iX Biopharma Ltd

Jiangsu Gibel Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Kamat Pharmatech LLC

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals Inc

Kures Inc

Lactocore Inc

Lead Discovery Center GmbH

Les Laboratoires Servier SAS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Lyndra Inc

Mapreg SAS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

MD Healthcare Inc

Medlab Clinical Ltd

MElkin Pharmaceuticals

Mental-Heal Ltd

Meta-IQ ApS

Methylation Sciences Inc

miCure Therapeutics Ltd

Navitor Pharmaceuticals Inc

Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Neurocyte Therapeutics Inc

Neurolixis Inc

NeuroNascent Inc

NeuroRx Inc

Neurotrope Bioscience Inc

Nippon Chemiphar Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Nubiyota LLC

Omeros Corp

Orbis Biosciences Inc

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Overseas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

OWP Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pfizer Inc

PharmaMax Corp

Pharmnovo AB

PharmoRx Therapeutics Inc

Phenoquest AG

Phytecs

PNB Vesper Life Science Pvt Ltd

Praxis Precision Medicines Australia Pty Ltd

Primetime Life Sciences LLC

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc

Prous Institute for Biomedical Research SA

Psy Therapeutics Inc

Relmada Therapeutics Inc

Repurposed Therapeutics Inc

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc

Richter Gedeon Nyrt

Sage Therapeutics Inc

Saniona AB

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Seneca Biopharma Inc

Shanghai SIMR Biotech Co Ltd

Shanghai Synergy Pharmaceutical Sciences Co Ltd

Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC

Siragen Pharmaceuticals Inc

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Small Pharma Ltd

Sosei Heptares

Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

SyneuRx International Corp

Syntropharma Ltd

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Techfields Pharma Co Ltd

Terran Biosciences Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

Trevena Inc

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc

WhanIn Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

XW Laboratories Inc

Yantai YenePharma Co Ltd

Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd

Zhejiang Jinhua Conba Bio-pharm Co Ltd

Zysis Ltd

