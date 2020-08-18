2020 Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon Moves Virtual, Sept. 25-27

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon (DF+TH) is scheduled virtually for Sept. 25-27 and is co-hosted by Whim and Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC), an initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Participants include coders, designers, artists, retailers, entrepreneurs, product and data specialists, and creatives. Registration is now open. Early bird registration for a no-cost ticket will end on Aug. 27. Starting Aug. 28, tickets will be on sale for $19 per person. Register at Eventbrite.

For those who would like to learn more about the event, a virtual information session will be held on Aug. 27 from 5 - 6 p.m. via Zoom. The session will include a general overview of the DF+TH, information about the meet and greet, and a Q&A session. Interested participants will be able to register for the DF+TH during the information session. Register today to attend the info session on Eventbrite.

At a glance, the 36-hour Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon brings together creativity and technology to develop solutions to the problems facing the fashion and retail industries. The event also provides networking opportunities with industry experts. When looking deeper, the DF+TH is a part of an ethical fashion revolution ignited by the COVID-19 crisis. This event is an official part of the Detroit Month of Design. 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the festival which takes place September 1-30. Programmed by Design Core, Detroit Month of Design is a citywide celebration of creativity that gathers designers and the greater community to celebrate Detroit's role as a UNESCO City of Design.

"While industries are still uncovering the full impact of COVID-19, the crisis is providing an opportunity for unique innovation and more sustainable practices in fashion," said Lori McColl, Founder of DF+TH and Whim. "Not everything will be successful; however, this is a good time to test things out and develop a blueprint for moving forward, one of the guiding principles of the DF+TH."

The last few months have seen a historic shift in how the world views technology in the fashion industry. Fashion is culture; it's only right for fashion to seize the moment to review sustainability, ethical sourcing, and its role with regard to diversity. Questions have arisen on protecting fashion's most vulnerable workers after COVID-19. How do we protect smaller brick and mortar brands from extinction?

"Whim hopes after this crisis, we will see a shift in sustainability to include global citizenship," said McColl. "A focus on the way we think of each other and the responsibility we have to care for one another. We hope the DF+TH will bring awareness, and most importantly real solutions to aide brands in the midst of an economic collapse."

While the DF+TH looks forward, its history demonstrates the event's impact. The DF+TH was created in 2018 as a strategic event to attract investment and create jobs for Detroit. With the goal of diversifying trades and manufacturing, the DF+TH has an opportunity to impact technology and innovation to bring creatives together in a new and sustainable way.

Now, the DF+TH is moving beyond just Detroit.

"The DF+TH is a unique platform that has always brought creative minds together in Detroit and demonstrates how their talents and businesses could grow and thrive here in the state," said Tanya Markos-Vanno, Development and Operations Manager, MEDC's Pure Michigan Business Connect. "Now this annual event is moving virtual, providing opportunities for participants across the world to connect, meet mentors, and develop innovative solutions, showcasing how Detroit and Michigan play an important role in the growing apparel, retail, and high-tech fields globally."

The 2020 DF+TH is building off the innovation and diversity of last year's successful hackathon. The 2019 hackathon brought together more than 70 participants from 33 Michigan cities as well as out-of-towners from other states and countries to solve real problems facing established brands in the fashion industry.

Those experiencing DF+TH in 2020 can expect to see new partners and problem statements to support the event experience as the fashion industry enters a new "normal." Now is the time for innovators to bring new ideas to the table at the Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon, as the industry adopts new methods of innovation to bridge the gap between consumers and fashion.

About Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon

The 36-hour Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon brings together creativity and technology to develop solutions to the problems facing the fashion and retail industries. This event supports the overall foundation of innovation in Detroit.

www.detroitfashionhackathon.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Whim

In a rapidly changing business world, Whim designs innovation models that grow new revenue channels, drive efficiencies in business, and leverage the latest technology to meet customers' needs. With more than 50 years of collective experience, Whim knows how to follow the rules and when to break them to drive business strategies and design tailored architecture. Whim speaks your language, provides ongoing support, and ensures the return on investment.

www.whim-detroit.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Pure Michigan Business Connect & Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Pure Michigan Business Connect is a free MEDC service that identifies procurement, engineering, and other supply chain opportunities from local, national, and global companies and proactively seeks to connect them to qualified Michigan companies and partners.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy.

www.michiganbusiness.org/services/pure-michigan-business-connect/ | www.MichiganBusiness.org | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: (989) 780-4090

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Whim Detroit, Detroit Fashion + Tech Hackathon

Related Links

http://www.whim-detroit.com

