2020 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template - Tools for the CIO and IT Managers, Containing Over 310 IT Job Descriptions

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 The "Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Gold Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tools for the CIO and IT Managers - DRP Template containing Over 310 IT Job Descriptions

The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) Template PREMIUM Edition includes both the FULL DRP template in WORD and PDF formats plus the Disaster Recovery Plan Management Job Description Bundle which includes 15 detail job descriptions in both in WORD and PDF formats.



The job descriptions included are: Chief Information Officer; Chief Security Officer; Chief Compliance Officer; VP Strategy and Architecture; Director Disaster Recovery and Business continuity; Director e-Commerce; Manager Disaster Recovery; Manager Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity; Disaster Recovery Coordinator; Disaster Recovery - Special Projects Supervisor; Manager Database; Capacity Planning Supervisor; Pandemic Coordinator; Manager Media Library Support; and Manager Site Management

Tools for enterprise CIO and IT Managers - DRP Template - IT job Descriptions Infrastructure Policies - IT Governance - Tools for the CIO and IT Managers. BCP and DRP Template, IT Job Descriptions, Policies, and Cyber Security Manual are delivered electronically.



This site contains tools for managing Information Technology computing. Included are Disaster Recovery Planning, Business Continuity, IT Salary Survey, Job Descriptions, Infrastructure, and other tools that the Chief Information Officer - CIO, Chief Technology Officer - CTO, Chief Security Officer - CSO, and Chief Financial Officer - CFO can use.

2020 Edition of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



The Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template is a comprehensive tool and set of disaster and business continuity planning resources, including a detailed disaster recovery business continuity work plan on how to proceed from evaluating risk factors to retrieving server data.



The template has new electronic forms that have been updated to address the realities of today.

They are:

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

Areas covered by the template are:

Business and IT Impact analysis - risk assessment

Electronic communications - records management and archiving

HIPAA recovery regulations

Data backup solutions

Extended application recovery

Disaster readiness testing

Windows client and server recovery

Crisis management

Incident Communication Plan and Policy

Meeting ISO 22301 and 27031 Disaster Planning Requirements

Besides all the great information included in the Disaster Planning e-book, a PDF version of the Disaster Recovery Planning Template and MS WORD version of the template provide a variety of unique, hands-on planning resources to help ensure your organization's disaster readiness as no other product on the market can.

Key Topics Covered



1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After A "Major Event

1.2 Mission And Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity And Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture And Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy

3.8 Data At Outsourced Sites (Including Isp'S) - Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy

3.12 Laptops - Strategy

3.13 PDA's And Smartphones - Strategy

3.14 Byods - Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment And Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance Of The Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training Of The Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation Of The Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A - Listing Of Attached Materials

8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms

Site Evaluation Checklist

Lan Node Inventory

Location Contact Numbers

Off-Site Inventory

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Personnel Location

Plan Distribution

Remote Location Contact Information

Server Registration

Team Call List

Vendor Contact List

Vendor/Partner Questionnaire

8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms

Area Safety Inspection

Employee Job Hazard Analysis

First Report Of Injury

Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations

Inspection Checklist - Computer Server Data Center

Inspection Checklist - Office Locations

New Employee Safety Checklist

Safety Program Contact List

Training Record

8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms

Application And File Server Inventory

Business Impact Questionnaire

8.4 Job Descriptions

Disaster Recovery Manager

Manager Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity

Pandemic Coordinator

8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies

Backup And Backup Retention Policy

Incident Communication Plan Policy

Physical And Virtual Server Security Policy

Social Networking Policy

8.6 Other Attachments

Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Audit Program

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials

9.1 Preventative Measures

9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement

9.3 Key Customer Notification List

9.4 Resources Required For Business Continuity

9.5 Critical Resources To Be Retrieved

9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials

9.7 Work Plan

9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process

9.9 Departmental DRP And BCP Activation Workbook

9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form

9.11 General Distribution Information

9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract

9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List

9.14 Colocation Checklist

10. Change History

11. License Conditions

