2020 Donate Life Transplant Games Rescheduled To July 2021 At New Jersey Meadowlands

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from the Transplant Life Foundation announced that the postponed 2020 Donate Life Transplant Games have been rescheduled for July 16-21, 2021. The Games are a multi-sport festival for individuals who have undergone a life-saving transplant surgery. Over the course of six days, attendees will participate in a full schedule of special events that recognize the success of donation and transplantation while honoring the life-saving generosity of donors and their families.

"The decision to postpone the Games was heartbreaking, and completely focused on the health and well-being of our community. It was absolutely the right decision," said Bill Ryan, President and CEO of the Transplant Life Foundation. "We are excited to announce that the 2020 Transplant Games will be held on July 16-21, 2021."

"Through the incredible effort of our local partners, NJ Sharing Network, Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJ Barnabas, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, American Dream, Meadowlands Live! Convention and Visitors Bureau, nearly all of the original programming will remain intact on the new dates," continued Ryan.

At the 2016 bid announcement, Joe Roth, President and CEO of NJ Sharing Network said, "The Transplant Games are the ultimate representation of what we stand for: courage, achievement, and triumph over adversity." Now more than ever those words ring true.

The Games will kick-off on Friday, July 16 with a world record attempt, gathering the largest number of Living Donors in one location, prior to the Opening Ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark.

According to lung transplant recipient E. Denise Peoples, "The competitors marching in team by team is an emotional and joyous launch to the almost week-long event. It truly gives depth and meaning to our theme, 'Honor the Journey'."

Today, there are 115,000 individuals in the United States waiting for a life-saving transplant, and nearly 4,000 are waiting in New Jersey. Nationwide, 20 people die each day waiting for a transplant.

About The Transplant Life Foundation

The Transplant Life Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation, as well as to bring awareness to the tremendous advances in the field of transplantation and in the development of immuno-suppressant drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.

About NJ Sharing Network

NJ Sharing Network saves lives through organ and tissue donation. Located in New Providence, NJ, the organization recovers organs and tissue and belongs to a national network that helps the 115,000 people waiting for a transplant. There are nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents awaiting a life-saving transplant. One organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can restore health to over 75 people. In 2019, 1,400 generous donors gave the gift of life and the number of organ donors surpassed 200 for the first time in New Jersey – 206 generous individuals saved lives through donation, resulting in 601 organs transplanted. New Jersey residents can help save lives by registering as organ and tissue donors, having a conversation with family and friends and getting involved at NJSharingNetwork.org.

About the Meadowlands Regional Chamber and the MLCVB

The Meadowlands Regional Chamber (MRC) has a membership of more than 1,100 businesses and advocates for both economic and destination development. The Meadowlands Live! Liberty Convention and Visitors Bureau (MLCVB), a division of the Meadowlands Regional Chamber, is the comprehensive destination-marketing channel for travel to the metropolitan New Jersey region. The MLCVB presents its unique sports, entertainment, ecological, cultural and transportation assets as an emerging primary destination as well as an alternative to New York City to attract new and extended visits. The MRC and the MLCVB played crucial roles in bringing the 2014 Super Bowl to the region, and it continues to lead the public debate surrounding issues that will affect the growth of the region.

