2020 Edition Amazon Best Seller in Estate Planning Get Your Ducks in a Row Now Available

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry S. Margolis, founding and co-managing partner at Margolis & Bloom, a revered estate planning, elder care and special needs law firm, has released his updated 2020 version of Get Your Ducks in a Row: The Baby Boomers Guide to Estate Planning. This comprehensive book answers questions about all aspects of estate planning and addresses issues such as cost, confusion about options, and the difficulty of talking about subjects like disability and death – all of which can make the process of preparing for the future seem overwhelming.

Included in the update is a description of the new SECURE Act governing retirement plan distributions and how those changes affect estate planning, especially with respect to 401(k) and IRA accounts payable to trusts.

Harry S. Margolis says, "Being a book about the legal aspects about estate planning, there will always be updates and changes as new laws pass. My goal is to keep it simple and digestible, but make sure people know what they need to make sure their planning stays up-to-date. The purpose of this book is to empower its readers to take control of their lives and the legacy they leave their families."

Print and Kindle versions of the book can be ordered through Amazon. For a press copy of the book, contact Beth Cohen King at [email protected].

About Harry S. Margolis:

Harry S. Margolis has been practicing elder law, special needs and estate planning for more than 30 years. He is a passionate advocate for seniors, individuals with special needs, and their families, answering their questions both in his practice and on-line at AskHarry.info at no charge.

