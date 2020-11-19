2020 Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for U.S. Endocrinology Health Care Providers: FMV/Fee Schedules for Thought Leaders

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for U.S. Health Care Providers: FMV/Fee Schedules for Thought Leaders/KOLs - Endocrinology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for U.S. HCPs - Endocrinology presents hourly and half-day flat compensation rates for four (4) Thought Leader levels based on degree of influence. The analysis includes rates for six (6) specific activities as well as for other non-specified activities. The findings presented in this report result from the input from executives at 30 life science organizations.

This study presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities as well as for non-specific activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local).

Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards. Adjustments to "market" rates should be done periodically and are best done through 3rd party research, providing a fair and balanced assessment of rates.

The research findings deliver markets rates used in the conduct of exchanges with Thought Leaders from 30 life science organizations. These payment benchmarks help legal, compliance and medical affair executives refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Definitions

Therapeutic Area

Thought Leader Levels

Salary Data versus Market Rates

Hourly Rates

Flat Rates

3. Flat Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific / Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific / Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

4. Hourly Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific / Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific / Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

