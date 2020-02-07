2020 Federal 100 Award Winners Are Advancing Government with ACT-IAC
Their commitment and leadership helps power the mission of ACT-IAC
FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, congratulates all of the 2020 Federal 100 award winners. ACT-IAC recognizes their accomplishments in federal IT and their dedication to advancing government.
"This is an impressive list of leaders in federal IT who are making a difference and helping to accomplish the mission of government," said David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, "We applaud FCW for their unrivaled history of recognizing outstanding government and industry leaders and look forward to sharing in the success enabled by these Federal 100 award winners."
ACT-IAC is delighted to announce that many of the Federal 100 award winners are actively engaged ACT-IAC members who lead our executive committees, contribute to our Communities of Interest (COI) and working groups, have graduated from our professional development programs and participate as speakers in our conferences, such as Imagine Nation ELC.
ACT-IAC is especially proud that both our government and industry leaders were among the 2020 Fed 100 winners:
- Maria Roat, Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration is currently the President, American Council for Technology (ACT)
- Paul Strasser, President, Brillient Corporation serves as the Chair, Industry Advisory Council (IAC)
Additional Executive Committee Members to receive the Federal 100 Award include:
- Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee
- Beth Anne B. Killoran, Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration and Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee
- Joanne Woytek, NASA SEWP Program Director, NASA, Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee, and ACT-IAC Fellow
In addition, ACT-IAC recognizes the following Federal 100 award winners who are making a significant contribution to the ACT-IAC mission of advancing government:
- Combiz R. Abdolrahimi, Emerging Technology and Innovation Leader, Government & Public Services, Deloitte Consulting
- Mohamed N. Ahmed, IBM Distinguished Engineer, Master Inventor, AI Chief Scientist & Director, IBM Federal, IBM
- Gerard Badorrek, Chief Financial Officer, General Services Administration
- Alexis Bonnell, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development
- Anil Cheriyan, Director, Technology Transformation Services, and Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA
- Timothy W. Cooke, CEO, ASI Government
- Gerard A. Fasano, President, Defense Group, Leidos
- Christine L. Gex, Innovation and Robotic Process Automation Lead, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Information Management, Department of the Army
- Steve Harris, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Federal
- Debbie Hren, Transition Director, Office of Telecommunications Services, General Services Administration
- Holly S. Joers, Deputy Program Executive Officer-Acquisition, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, and Interim Deputy Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, Department of Defense
- Mark Junda, Director, Procurement Service E, Technology Acquisition Center, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Suzette Kent, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
- Mike J. Kirkland, Senior Vice President, Offerings and Solutions Development, Perspecta Inc.
- Stephen R. Kovac, Vice President of Global Government and Head of Corporate Compliance, Zscaler
- Jennifer Kuk, IT Category Management Specialist, Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Office of Management and Budget
- Susan Lawrence, Managing Director, National Security Practice, Accenture
- David Levy, Vice President, Federal Government, Amazon Web Services
- Ashley Mahan, Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration
- Stacy Marcott, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer, Department of Homeland Security
- Terry Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Karsun Solutions
- Drew Myklegard, Executive Director, Project Special Forces, Office of Information & Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Robert Osborn, CTO, Global Governments, ServiceNow
- Timothy M. Persons, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Managing Director of Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics, Government Accountability Office
- Dave Rey, President, Global Public Sector, Salesforce
- Francisco Salguero, CIO, Federal Communications Commissions
- Mehul Sanghani, CEO, Octo Consulting Group
- Chad Sheridan, Director, Service Delivery and Operations, Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, Department of Agriculture
- Stephanie Shutt, Director, Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
- Anthony C. Smith, Lead, DOD Information Network Transport Capabilities, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense
- Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, Red Hat
- Steven B. Sousa, Vice President, CGI Federal
- Toni Townes-Whitley, President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft
- Elaine Turville, Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services
- Jonathan Veal, Director - Public Sector, Stardog Union
- Gary A. Wang, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Unisys Federal Systems
- Courtney A. Winship, Chief, Digital Services Division, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security
- David Young, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, CenturyLink
- Judith Zawatsky, Assistant Commissioner Office of Systems Management, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)
The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.
