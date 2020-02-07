2020 Federal 100 Award Winners Are Advancing Government with ACT-IAC

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, congratulates all of the 2020 Federal 100 award winners. ACT-IAC recognizes their accomplishments in federal IT and their dedication to advancing government.

"This is an impressive list of leaders in federal IT who are making a difference and helping to accomplish the mission of government," said David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, "We applaud FCW for their unrivaled history of recognizing outstanding government and industry leaders and look forward to sharing in the success enabled by these Federal 100 award winners."

ACT-IAC is delighted to announce that many of the Federal 100 award winners are actively engaged ACT-IAC members who lead our executive committees, contribute to our Communities of Interest (COI) and working groups, have graduated from our professional development programs and participate as speakers in our conferences, such as Imagine Nation ELC.

ACT-IAC is especially proud that both our government and industry leaders were among the 2020 Fed 100 winners:

Maria Roat , Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration is currently the President, American Council for Technology (ACT)

Paul Strasser , President, Brillient Corporation serves as the Chair, Industry Advisory Council (IAC)

Additional Executive Committee Members to receive the Federal 100 Award include:

Gundeep Ahluwalia , Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee

Beth Anne B. Killoran , Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration and Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration and Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee Joanne Woytek , NASA SEWP Program Director, NASA, Vice President At Large, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee, and ACT-IAC Fellow

In addition, ACT-IAC recognizes the following Federal 100 award winners who are making a significant contribution to the ACT-IAC mission of advancing government:

Combiz R. Abdolrahimi , Emerging Technology and Innovation Leader, Government & Public Services, Deloitte Consulting

, Emerging Technology and Innovation Leader, Government & Public Services, Deloitte Consulting Mohamed N. Ahmed , IBM Distinguished Engineer, Master Inventor, AI Chief Scientist & Director, IBM Federal, IBM

, IBM Distinguished Engineer, Master Inventor, AI Chief Scientist & Director, IBM Federal, IBM Gerard Badorrek , Chief Financial Officer, General Services Administration

, Chief Financial Officer, General Services Administration Alexis Bonnell , Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development

, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development Anil Cheriyan, Director, Technology Transformation Services, and Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA

Timothy W. Cooke , CEO, ASI Government

, CEO, Gerard A. Fasano , President, Defense Group, Leidos

, President, Defense Group, Leidos Christine L. Gex , Innovation and Robotic Process Automation Lead, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Information Management, Department of the Army

, Innovation and Robotic Process Automation Lead, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Information Management, Department of the Army Steve Harris , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Federal

, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Federal Debbie Hren , Transition Director, Office of Telecommunications Services, General Services Administration

, Transition Director, Office of Telecommunications Services, General Services Administration Holly S. Joers , Deputy Program Executive Officer-Acquisition, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, and Interim Deputy Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, Department of Defense

, Deputy Program Executive Officer-Acquisition, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, and Interim Deputy Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, Department of Defense Mark Junda , Director, Procurement Service E, Technology Acquisition Center, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Director, Procurement Service E, Technology Acquisition Center, Department of Veterans Affairs Suzette Kent , Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget

, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget Mike J. Kirkland , Senior Vice President, Offerings and Solutions Development, Perspecta Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Offerings and Solutions Development, Perspecta Inc. Stephen R. Kovac , Vice President of Global Government and Head of Corporate Compliance, Zscaler

, Vice President of Global Government and Head of Corporate Compliance, Zscaler Jennifer Kuk , IT Category Management Specialist, Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Office of Management and Budget

, IT Category Management Specialist, Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Office of Management and Budget Susan Lawrence , Managing Director, National Security Practice, Accenture

, Managing Director, National Security Practice, Accenture David Levy , Vice President, Federal Government, Amazon Web Services

, Vice President, Federal Government, Amazon Web Services Ashley Mahan , Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration

, Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration Stacy Marcott , Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer, Department of Homeland Security

, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer, Department of Homeland Security Terry Miller , Chief Operating Officer, Karsun Solutions

, Chief Operating Officer, Drew Myklegard , Executive Director, Project Special Forces, Office of Information & Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Executive Director, Project Special Forces, Office of Information & Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Osborn , CTO, Global Governments, ServiceNow

, CTO, Global Governments, ServiceNow Timothy M. Persons , Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Managing Director of Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics, Government Accountability Office

, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Managing Director of Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics, Government Accountability Office Dave Rey , President, Global Public Sector, Salesforce

, President, Global Public Sector, Salesforce Francisco Salguero , CIO, Federal Communications Commissions

, CIO, Federal Communications Commissions Mehul Sanghani , CEO, Octo Consulting Group

, CEO, Octo Consulting Group Chad Sheridan , Director, Service Delivery and Operations, Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, Department of Agriculture

, Director, Service Delivery and Operations, Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, Department of Agriculture Stephanie Shutt , Director, Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

, Director, Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration Anthony C. Smith , Lead, DOD Information Network Transport Capabilities, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

, Lead, DOD Information Network Transport Capabilities, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense Paul Smith , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, Red Hat

, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, Red Hat Steven B. Sousa , Vice President, CGI Federal

, Vice President, CGI Federal Toni Townes-Whitley , President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft

, President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft Elaine Turville , Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services

, Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services Jonathan Veal , Director - Public Sector, Stardog Union

, Director - Public Sector, Stardog Union Gary A. Wang , Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Unisys Federal Systems

, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Unisys Federal Systems Courtney A. Winship , Chief, Digital Services Division, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security

, Chief, Digital Services Division, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security David Young , Senior Vice President, Public Sector, CenturyLink

, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, CenturyLink Judith Zawatsky , Assistant Commissioner Office of Systems Management, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

