2020 Finally Gets Its Own Vintage with 'Sh!tshow Wine' by Grovedale Winery

"It was actually the idea of our winemaker, who had said it as a joke at first," explains Grovedale Winery Owner Jeff Homer. "When we floated the idea to people, they immediately started laughing. We lift a glass together to celebrate life's good moments, and we thought having a wine for the 'shitshow' moments of life would help bring a smile. At the time, we were thinking of situations like your friend goes through a divorce, or when your project at work fails. There's no way we could have predicted how crazy 2020 would become, but it does seem like it's the perfect gift to capture the times. That's why we made our tagline 'A fine wine for the times'."

In keeping with the spirit of the wine, the team keeps the smiles rolling with a website that includes different scenarios to raise a glass of Sh!tshow Wine to, whether political, personal, professional or just celebrating the general sh!tshow that 2020 has been.

Jeff also explains their wider hopes for their wine. "While we want to make people smile, we also understand that there's nothing funny about going through a really difficult and dark time. We're actively working on a non-profit collaboration that will see a portion of all proceeds from Sh!tshow Wine going towards increasing mental health awareness and helping people access assistance. Ultimately, we want to give people a way to laugh at the different sh!tshows we all face but also to make sure that people know they truly are not alone."

Sh!tshow Wine is available at: www.shitshowwineco.com

About Sh!tshow Wine - Sh!tshow Wine is owned by Grovedale Winery, a boutique winery located in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. They make it their personal mission to produce quality wines that help to serve a greater purpose, whether that is making people laugh with products like Sh!tshow Wine or helping to raise awareness and money for mental health. Sh!tshow Wine is available at: www.shitshowwineco.com

For more information, please contact:

Sue Braiden, Communications Manager, InspireHUB Inc. (Agency of Record for Grovedale Winery)

Tel: 1.855.355.4482

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Grovedale Winery

Related Links

http://www.shitshowwineco.com

