2020 Fleet Management Market in Australia & New Zealand - Updated Profiles of 31 Aftermarket Fleet Management Solution Providers

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand

and Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 31 aftermarket fleet management solution providers

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands

The market for fleet management (FM) solutions in Australia and New Zealand has been in a growth period for many years. While the global recession associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hampered developments in 2020 to some extent, the setbacks are expected to be temporary.



The number of FM systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent from almost 1 million units in 2019 to over 1.8 million units by 2024. The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 19.5 percent in 2019 to 33.7 percent in 2024.



The fleet telematics market in the region is influenced positively by a number of different drivers including regulatory developments related to health and safety regulations, chain of responsibility legislation, electronic work diaries and road user charges.



A large number of diverse vendors are active on the FM market in Australia and New Zealand, including several of the leading international players as well as a plethora of small and medium-sized companies mainly focused on this region. The analyst ranks Teletrac Navman as the largest provider in Australia and New Zealand. The company has surpassed the milestone of 100,000 units in Australia alone, holding a strong position also in New Zealand.



The runners-up are Australia-based MTData (owned by Telstra) and New Zealand-based EROAD, followed by US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia. Other notable vendors with estimated installed bases of at least 30,000 active units include the local solution providers IntelliTrac and Smartrak as well as international players including MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete. The latter entered the region through the acquisition of Geotab's reseller Securatrak.



Additional top-15 players are Bridgestone's Webfleet Solutions, Coretex, Digital Matter, Procon Telematics, GPSengine and Simply Unified. Players just outside of the top-list moreover include Linxio, Directed Electronics Australia, Ctrack (Inseego), GPSi Group (GPS Innovations) and Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare. Directed Electronics Australia works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs on the local market. OEMs which have introduced fleet telematics solutions in the region independently or through partnerships include Isuzu, Volvo Group, Scania, PACCAR/DAF, Toyota, Hino, Daimler, Mitsubishi and Iveco.

This report answers the following questions:

How does the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand compare with other markets?

and compare with other markets? What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand ?

and ? What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2021-2022?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Fleet Management Solutions



1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.2 Vehicle management

1.3 Driver management

1.4 Operations management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.6 Business models



2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Future industry trends



3 Company Profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Ctrack (Inseego)

3.1.2 Fleet Complete

3.1.3 Garmin and partners

3.1.4 Geotab

3.1.5 MiX Telematics

3.1.6 Teletrac Navman

3.1.7 Verizon Connect

3.1.8 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Bigmate

3.2.2 BlackBox Control

3.2.3 Blackhawk

3.2.4 Coretex

3.2.5 Digital Matter

3.2.6 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.7 EROAD

3.2.8 Fleetdynamics (Fleetcare)

3.2.9 Future Fleet

3.2.10 GPSengine

3.2.11 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations)

3.2.12 IntelliTrac

3.2.13 Kynection

3.2.14 Linxio

3.2.15 MTData (Telstra)

3.2.16 Netcorp GPS

3.2.17 Netstar Australia

3.2.18 Picobyte

3.2.19 Procon Telematics

3.2.20 Simply Unified

3.2.21 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.22 TrackIt

3.2.23 TurboTrack





