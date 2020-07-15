20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Alex Cox as Managing Director

"20/20 Foresight was founded on our firm's industry knowledge, experience and expertise of real estate with many of our recruitment experts having spent time working in the field," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "The addition of Alex to our Dallas office is a major coup for our growing company thanks to his considerable background in hiring for the commercial real estate industry as well as his deep Texas roots and influential network."

Cox's distinguished career launched after he achieved his degree in accounting from Texas Tech University. His first role was with KPMG, the fastest growing Big Four accounting firm in the US. There, he audited several commercial real estate companies before embarking on an entrepreneurial path that led him to recruiting.

Cox founded his own commercial real estate-focused recruitment firm, EASTON | Executive Recruiting, in 2009. Over the course of his career, Cox has placed more than 500 professionals, from analysts to C-level executives. He has extensive experience covering all property types, asset classes and investment structures, with a core focus in the areas of acquisitions, development, asset management and capital markets.

"My career began by auditing commercial real estate companies, which organically led to an entrepreneurial career in recruiting for the industry," Cox said. "I am excited to apply my unique skill set to 20/20 Foresight's expanding recruiting initiatives, where the company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technology and dedicated and driven team are truly unparalleled."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

