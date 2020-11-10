20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Dan Williams as Senior Principal

"20/20 Foresight offers our clients an unparalleled recruitment experience because our consultants are also experts in the industries they represent," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "Dan exemplifies that invaluable industry insight that sets us apart from any other recruitment firm."

Williams' accomplished career includes a decade spent at General Electric, where he served as a Global Product Manager for one of GE Healthcare's fastest-growing business units. While with the Fortune 500 company, Williams progressed through its prestigious Corporate Financial Management training program, lending him a comprehensive understanding of GE's internal leadership structure. Williams began his specialty in recruitment early in his career, helping companies recruit undergraduate talent as the President of the Finance Association at Michigan State University.

"Dan brings energy and influential corporate expertise to his new role, which will provide his clients with an extraordinary recruitment experience that other recruiters simply aren't able to," said 20/20 Foresight Managing Director Robert Peck. "We're delighted to have Dan as an integral part of our Chicago headquarters, helping us grow the market as we head into 2021 with a slate of exciting initiatives."

"Understanding a company from the inside out is what drives my passion for making powerful placements," Williams said. "I am happy to apply my unique skill set and background, which includes extensive corporate experience, to building upon 20/20 Foresight's future growth and joining a team where an entrepreneurial spirit is not only encouraged, it's imperative to success."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

