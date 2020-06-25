20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Mitch Ornstein as Managing Director

"As recruitment continues to evolve in today's rapidly transforming marketplace, 20/20 Foresight is staying true to our mission of hiring knowledgeable, passionate specialists who are also industry leaders," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "Mitch's extensive experience leading successful teams as well as his financial acumen allow him to guide his clients to savvy hires that make a real difference in their highly targeted placements."

Ornstein's distinguished career began with a position with Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting organizations and the world's largest professional services network. Prior to entering the recruiting profession, Mitch spent six years hiring and leading sales teams for a top distributor of industrial products. As a leading contributor to an Inc. 500 firm, he opened and led the company's Chicago expansion and developed a team that grew into one of the leading firms in the market. Ornstein's career trajectory then took him to one of the largest human capital firms in the world, which he followed by opening his own search practice dedicated to Chief Financial Officers and their direct reports.

With clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to entrepreneurial organizations with an emphasis on the middle market, Ornstein has been responsible for hundreds of placements throughout his career. He works across all industries with an emphasis in manufacturing (CPG concentration), private equity, healthcare and financial services.

"My background in the financial field has naturally led to a rewarding career in recruitment," Ornstein said. "I am excited to apply my unique skill set to 20/20 Foresight's expanding recruiting initiatives, where the company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technology and dedicated and driven team are truly unparalleled."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

