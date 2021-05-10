20/20 Foresight Executive Search Ranked in the Top 25 on 2021 Forbes List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Search, a retained executive search firm specializing in the Real Estate, Financial, Professional Services and Manufacturing industries, was ranked in the top 25 by Forbes on its distinguished list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to find the best executive recruiters for its fifth annual ranking of America's best executive recruiting firms — the top 200 executive search firms specializing in filling executive positions with salaries of at least $100,000. The highly anticipated compilation comes as the global marketplace regains its footing after the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses resume, rethink, and revitalize their plans for the future. Navigating fluctuating hiring needs and helping companies place proactive, productive leaders in a time of upheaval quickly became the recruitment industry's "new normal."

Leading with unparalleled industry insight, innovative technology-based tools and resources and multi-channel marketing acumen, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search has strategically positioned itself to meaningfully evolve during these transformative times. By fortifying its internal ranks with several strategic new appointments, including recruitment specialists who have worked in a variety of industries as well as the recent addition of an accomplished real estate marketing executive, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search offers its clients a deep knowledge base, access to data-backed research and a comprehensive suite of effective marketing initiatives.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and our peers as we all face the future of recruiting with a renewed perspective," said 20/20 Foresight Executive Search Founder and Managing Principal Bob Cavoto. "In our 27-year history, we have stayed ahead of industry trends and invested in our infrastructure, and, most importantly, in our team of knowledgeable and entrepreneurial professionals. Our long-lasting client relationships are the greatest testament to our commitment to our company's legacy."

About the List

In developing its rankings of America's Best Recruiting and Temp Staffing Firms, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. The broad field of recruitment firms was divided into three main categories: Executive Recruiting , featuring the top 200 firms that place executives in positions with more than $100,000 per year in income; Professional Recruiting , representing the top 250 firms that specialize in filling professional and specialist positions that pay up to $100,000 per year; and Temporary Staffing , the top 150 firms providing placements for temporary workers and contract positions.

To determine the lists, Statista carefully vetted and surveyed 31,000 external recruiters and 7,200 human resources/hiring managers, along with job candidates who have worked with such recruiting firms. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting or staffing firms they have had experience with in each category. More than 26,000 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest, taking previous years' rankings into consideration.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked in the top 25 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021."

