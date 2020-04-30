2020 Genesis G70 Collects Good Housekeeping Award For Second Consecutive Year

"The G70 is the spark in our lineup. It's the spring in our step," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "So we just love it when third parties like Good Housekeeping get to experience the same feeling and share that with their audience."

"It's a super fun-to-drive, upscale vehicle…," wrote Good Housekeeping editors. "The exterior is designed to get noticed – and if you get behind the wheel, you'll notice it does turn heads."

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry-luxury sedan segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. Since its debut, the G70 has been named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen other significant third-party industry awards.

G70's ability to acquire such a wide array of prominent industry awards is proof it resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with the holistic integration of performance, refined luxury, aerodynamic design and an extensive array of passive and active safety equipment available. Pricing starts at $35,450.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

https://www.genesis.com

