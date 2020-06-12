2020 Global CAD Market Report: New Players and Broader Applications are Enabling Strong Growth in the CAD Industry

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 CAD Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CAD market is growing and stronger than ever, thanks to the engine of digitalization, which affects every aspect of design and engineering and every discipline. The market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.4% over the forecast period 2018-2022 and is expected to reach USD $9 billion by 2022.



New players and broader applications are enabling strong growth in the CAD industry. The large CAD customers in the automotive, aeronautics, construction, machine design, and process & power industries are gravitating towards systems design. Customers are opting for integrated products from the same vendors, but they have also successfully forced their suppliers to ensure software from different companies works together.



This report considers data from as many as 36 CAD companies making approximately 53 products, but concentrates on the ten market leaders: Autodesk, Aveva, Bentley Systems, Dassault, Graebert, Hexagon, Nemetschek, PTC, Siemens Digital Industries, and Trimble.



The report looks at the market according to the major segments and provides market overall market share figures, and also market shares for major segments including AEC, Manufacturing, Process, Power & Marine, with sections on BIM and GIS as well. In addition, the report breaks out user numbers for 2D vs. 3D, and the major market segments.



The report highlights industry trends, drivers, and challenges and incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.



There is plenty of room for the leading CAD companies to forge their own way in specialized markets as world industries transform their workflows via digitalization. There is plenty of differentiation. But, even more than digitalization, 3D workflows, are enabling CAD customers to build digital twins to test and model designs before they are built and monitor them in operation.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Trends for 2020



Technology



Model-based design, digital twins



IoT



Analysis and generative design



3D printing



AI/ML



Cloud-based computing



AR/VR/MR



Rendering

Summary

CAD Market Overview

M&A changes the landscape

Opportunity and danger

3D: Shifts in emphasis

2D: The contenders

An overview of the drafting landscape

Today's workalike market

Independent CAD developers with AutoCAD workalikes

The ODA explores new territory

Visualize

The 2D landscape

3D CAD for the future

A closer look at market segments

Trends in AEC

Transforming AEC

Opportunities abound for BIM

OpenBIM

Cloud-enabled BIM

Autodesk BIM 360

Bentley ProjectWise 365 and Synchro

BIMServer

Bricsys 24/7

Graphisoft Teamwork and BIM Server

The metrology revolution in AEC

Summary

CAD in Manufacturing

Manufacturing world outlook

AEC, architecture, engineering, and construction

The construction opportunity

Conclusion

Process, Power, Infrastructure & Marine

Trends in PP&M

GIS

Platforms

The Mac market

Mac3D

Digital reality: Real-world capture

First steps

Bentley and Siemens unveil PlantSight

Viewing tools

Sketching and drawing

CAD User profiles

The users: 2D, 3D, and both

3D CAD for the future



Geographies

Forecasts

Definitions & Methodology

Index



Companies Mentioned



Autodesk

Aveva

Bentley Systems

Dassault

Graebert

Hexagon

Nemetschek

PTC

Siemens Digital Industries

Trimble

