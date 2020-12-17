2020 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market Database and Outlook

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Additive Manufacturing 2020 - Market Database and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report supplements a companion database of historical and forecasted market data and opportunities in copper additive manufacturing (AM). The report is based on the methodology for market modeling and forecasting of the AM industry, which has become a strategic source for comprehensive AM market metrics and sizing. The report also includes the direction of chief market features and dynamics that become a part of our market models in order to shape the output market metrics and projected opportunities for copper AM.

Charts are included in order to better elucidate significant tendencies, with varied added references made to the companion database as a means of providing context to the numerical data. The market and trend analysis deliberately maintain a level that can deliver well-defined and succinct descriptions of the current market and opportunities and how we anticipate them to progress over the course of time.

Together with the supplementary database, this report package is meant to act as a comprehensive, measurable guide to copper AM opportunities, which have shown to be important driving forces behind the metal AM market. This package will be a useful tool for preparing and gauging commercial activities and success for stakeholders with an interest or existing participation in copper AM, including metal material producers, AM hardware manufacturers, and developers of associated end-to-end tools in software and component processing.

Metal powder feedstocks for AM technology serve as the primary focus of this report. While there are other materials that represent opportunities for the metal AM market, particularly metal wire materials for directed energy deposition (DED), the analyst expects powder-based metal 3D printing to represent the majority of primary opportunities in AM. Other feedstocks bear little to no relevance for the copper segment in particular at this time. In turn, the data exhibited here and in the companion database are linked to powder-based copper materials and AM solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: About this Report



Chapter Two: Introduction to Additive Manufacturing with Copper



Chapter Three: Technical Status of Additive Manufacturing with Copper Materials

3.1 Adaptations of Blue and Green Wavelength Energy Sources for Use in AM Systems

3.2 Expansion of Copper Powders and Alloys Suited to Additive Manufacturing Technologies

3.3 Alternative Metal AM Processes Suited to Copper Printing

3.3.1 Kinetic Metal AM Processes Suited to Copper Printing

3.3.2 Bound Metal Deposition AM Processes Suited to Copper Printing



Chapter Four: Market Status of Additive Manufacturing with Copper Materials

4.1 Induction Coils for Induction Hardening Processes

4.2 Rocketry and Other Aerospace Components for Thermal Management

4.3 Applications for Thermal Management in Industry

4.4 Tooling Inserts with Conformal Cooling Channels for Plastic Molding and Metal Casting Processes

4.5 Medical Devices with Antimicrobial Properties



Chapter Five: Future Opportunities and Copper AM Market Direction

5.1 Predicted Advancements in Bound Metal Printing Technologies

5.2 Trends in Modular Metal AM System Architecture Expected to Influence Specialty Metal Printing

5.3 The Role of Metal AM Service Providers in Adoption of Copper Printing



Chapter Six: Presentation and Discussion of Copper Additive Manufacturing Market and Forecast Data

6.1 Shipments of Copper Powders to Additive Manufacturing Markets

6.1.1 Alloys and Pure Copper - Future Opportunities

6.1.2 Associated Powder Revenues from Copper AM

6.2 Opportunities for AM Hardware for Printing in Copper

Appendix A: Influencing and Innovating Companies in Copper AM

A.1 Additive Manufacturing System Providers

A.1.1 EOS

A.1.2 ExOne

A.1.3 Trumpf

A.1.4 Formalloy

A.2 Metal Powder Producers

A.2.1 Sandvik

A.2.2 Heraeus

A.2.3 Praxair Surface Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9smkg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

