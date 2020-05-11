2020 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Rates Rise Despite Recession
The 2020 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because it details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017 - 2020 by:
- Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Geographical Region
- Section 2: Overall Rates by Region and Country (includes countries within the regions listed in Section 1 plus the non-aligned countries of Russia, Switzerland, Norway, South Africa, and Romania)
- Section 3: Overall Rates by Region, Country, and Individual Law Firm
Law firms have been resilient in the economic downturn as a result of the COVID19 crisis and will benefit once the global economy starts to recover because, like the 2008 financial crisis, law firms once again became more efficient and cost-effective reducing staff and office space and streamlining their service offerings while keeping their rates within 10-12% of Standard pricing. The main benefit for large law firms will be improved profits per Partner.
This report reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
A selection of the companies mentioned include:
