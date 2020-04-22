2020 Global Polysilicon Market Competitive Analysis, with Key Company Profiles Including Wacker Chemie, Hemlock Semiconductor and SunEdison

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polysilicon Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the polysilicon market size and includes forecasts for the market through 2024, segmented by product form, manufacturing technology, end use industry, and region.



The study is segmented as follows:



By Product Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Chunks

Granules

Rods

By Manufacturing Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Siemens Process

FBR Process

Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Silicon Process

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Solar PV

Electronics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Some of the polysilicon companies profiled in this report include Wacker Chemie AG, Hemlock Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Daqo New Energy Corp., SunEdison Inc., Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd, Qatar Solar Technologies, and Tokuyama Corporation.



Some of the key features include:

Market size estimates: Polysilicon market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Polysilicon market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by product form, manufacturing technology, end use industry, and region

Market size by product form, manufacturing technology, end use industry, and region Regional analysis: Polysilicon market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Polysilicon market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for polysilicon in the polysilicon market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for polysilicon in the polysilicon market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for polysilicon in the polysilicon market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for polysilicon in the polysilicon market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the polysilicon market by manufacturing technology (siemens process, FBR process, and upgraded metallurgical-grade silicon process),product form (chunks, granules, and rods), end-use industry (solar PV and electronics), and region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , and RoW)?

, , , and RoW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polysilicon market?

What are the business risks and threats to the polysilicon market?

What are emerging trends in this polysilicon market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the polysilicon market?

What are the new developments in the polysilicon market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this polysilicon market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polysilicon area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this polysilicon market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polysilicon Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polysilicon Market by Product Form

3.4: Global Polysilicon Market by Manufacturing Technology

3.5: Global Polysilicon Market by End Use Industry:



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polysilicon Market by Region

4.2: North American Polysilicon Market

4.3: European Polysilicon Market

4.4: APAC Polysilicon Market

4.5: ROW Polysilicon Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis:

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polysilicon Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Wacker Chemie AG

7.2: Hemlock Semiconductor

7.3: Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation

7.4: GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

7.5: OCI Solar Power LLC

7.6: REC Silicon ASA

7.7: Daqo New Energy Corp.

7.8: SunEdison Inc.

7.9: Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd

7.10: Qatar Solar Technologies

7.11: Tokuyama Corporation



