2020 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report with Geographic and Technological Segmentation
Apr 22, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global regenerative medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the global regenerative medicine market.
Market Segmentation
The global regenerative medicine market is segmented as below:
Technology:
- Cell and tissue-based
- Gene therapy
Geographic segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Prominent vendors in global regenerative medicine market
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global regenerative medicine market, including Allergan Plc, Amgen Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Plc, MiMedx Group Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology placement
- Cell and tissue-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allergan Plc
- Amgen Inc.
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- MiMedx Group Inc.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
