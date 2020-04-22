2020 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report with Geographic and Technological Segmentation

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global regenerative medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the global regenerative medicine market.

Market Segmentation



The global regenerative medicine market is segmented as below:



Technology:

Cell and tissue-based

Gene therapy

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Prominent vendors in global regenerative medicine market



The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global regenerative medicine market, including Allergan Plc, Amgen Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Plc, MiMedx Group Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Cell and tissue-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Medtronic Plc

MiMedx Group Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

