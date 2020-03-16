2020 Greenwich Concours d'Elegance Canceled Due to Coronavirus

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Anniversary edition of the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance has been canceled due to coronavirus health concerns, Hagerty announced today.

"We all love cars and the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, which is a highlight of the year for thousands of car fans across the region and nation," said McKeel Hagerty, chairman of the event. "But what matters most is the safety and well-being of our friends, families and loved ones."

The Concours, he said, will return in 2021 with exciting new classes and features. In the meantime, once public health officials agree that it is safe to congregate again, Hagerty plans to host local car events to engage and energize car and driving fans and whet their appetite for next year's show.

Mary Wennerstrom, executive director of the Concours, said sponsors, local officials, car owners, Concours fans and vendors have been notified of the cancellation and are supportive. "I think everyone understands this is the wisest course of action. They're all disappointed, of course, as are we, because the Greenwich Concours is such a staple on the local event scene. But we'll pour our energies into making the 2021 event the best ever."

Anyone who has purchased a ticket to the 2020 event, originally scheduled for May 30-31 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, will receive a full refund through Showclix.com within 7-10 business days.

Hagerty is working to identify other ways to raise money for Americares and the Hometown Foundation, the Concours' longtime charity partners. For more information on the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, please visit greenwichconcours.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company dedicated to the love of driving. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. The company also supports keeping car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

https://www.hagerty.com

