2020 Has Been Anything But Calm
New Natrol® Relaxia™ Becomes 'Unofficial Sponsor of EveryDAY CALM' to Help Americans Combat Today's Top Stressors
New Drug-Free Relaxia Line Includes Day Calm, Night Calm and Ultimate Calm with Stress-Reducing Ingredients to Help Bring Election DAY CALM, HoliDAY CALM, AnyDAY CALM To Those Who Need It
Oct 30, 2020, 14:58 ET
CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Natrol Relaxia announced today that it has become the 'Unofficial Sponsor of EveryDAY CALM' to help people manage the occasional day-to-day stress and anxiety that can occur. According to a recent survey1, 72 percent of Americans believe 2020 is the most stressful year they've ever lived through, and Natrol has solutions to help during this tumultuous time. Through its EveryDAY CALM campaign, Relaxia products Day Calm, Night Calm and Ultimate Calm can deliver much-needed relief, especially as upcoming occasions like the election and holiday season approach.
As the 'Unofficial Sponsor of EveryDAY CALM,' Natrol and its Mood & Stress product line can be a key to success when it comes to navigating stressful times. Natrol Relaxia formulas can help deliver more balance, whether it's specific to Election DAY CALM, Thanksgiving DAY CALM, Christmas DAY CALM, Tax DAY CALM or just AnyDAY CALM.
"These days, stress seems to be at an all-time high and it feels like there's something new to deal with every day," said Harel Shapira, Director of Marketing. "Whether we're worried about work, family affairs, the pandemic, finances, the upcoming holiday season or even the election, we're dealing with a lot. As we looked at the occasions ahead, we felt like it was an ideal time to remind people that our new Relaxia products can help them feel EveryDAY CALM in any situation."
Natrol has unveiled three products designed to help maintain a positive outlook so people feel the Less Stress. More You. rally cry for themselves. Made from a blend of clinically proven calming herbals, such as L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, 5-HTP and Lemon Balm. 100 percent drug-free formulas can be taken every day and include:
- Relaxia Ultimate Calm is a 100 percent drug-free way to reduce occasional stress, anxiety and tension.†
- Relaxia Day Calm is a great-tasting gummy that soothes daytime stress relief so you feel more calm and relaxed.†
- Relaxia Night Calm is a fast-acting gummy that relaxes the mind and helps users fall asleep.†
To learn more about new Natrol Relaxia products, visit RelaxiaMood.com or find them at Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid.
|
† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
About Natrol LLC:
Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol creates quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance everyone's quality of life. Founded in 1980 by Elliott Balbert, Natrol has evolved over the past few decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. Natrol is the #1 brand of Melatonin and the #1 brand of 5-HTP, and a leader within five vital human health areas – Sleep, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, Beauty and Immunity. Visit www.Natrol.com for more information.
*Source: Nielson data ending: 10/3/20
1 Survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Natrol.
CONTACT: Ann-Marie Bannan, +19175280352, [email protected]
SOURCE Natrol LLC