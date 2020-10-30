2020 Has Been Anything But Calm

"These days, stress seems to be at an all-time high and it feels like there's something new to deal with every day," said Harel Shapira, Director of Marketing. "Whether we're worried about work, family affairs, the pandemic, finances, the upcoming holiday season or even the election, we're dealing with a lot. As we looked at the occasions ahead, we felt like it was an ideal time to remind people that our new Relaxia products can help them feel EveryDAY CALM in any situation."

Natrol has unveiled three products designed to help maintain a positive outlook so people feel the Less Stress. More You. rally cry for themselves. Made from a blend of clinically proven calming herbals, such as L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, 5-HTP and Lemon Balm. 100 percent drug-free formulas can be taken every day and include:

Relaxia Ultimate Calm is a 100 percent drug-free way to reduce occasional stress, anxiety and tension.†

is a 100 percent drug-free way to reduce occasional stress, anxiety and tension.† Relaxia Day Calm is a great-tasting gummy that soothes daytime stress relief so you feel more calm and relaxed.†

is a great-tasting gummy that soothes daytime stress relief so you feel more calm and relaxed.† Relaxia Night Calm is a fast-acting gummy that relaxes the mind and helps users fall asleep.†

To learn more about new Natrol Relaxia products, visit RelaxiaMood.com or find them at Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Natrol LLC:

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol creates quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance everyone's quality of life. Founded in 1980 by Elliott Balbert, Natrol has evolved over the past few decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. Natrol is the #1 brand of Melatonin and the #1 brand of 5-HTP, and a leader within five vital human health areas – Sleep, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, Beauty and Immunity. Visit www.Natrol.com for more information.

