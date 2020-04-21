2020 High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Study - Leading Players are Merck, Bio-Rad Labs, Mitsubishi Chemical, Tosoh and GE Healthcare

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



The primary driving factors for the growth of the market are technological advancements in HPLC techniques coupled with the efficiency of HPLC in the identification of drug and monitoring disease. Moreover, HPLC is preferred over other chromatography techniques such as gas chromatography due to its reliability and accuracy.



Market players are developing new columns to withstand the high pressure and advancing the technologies to improve the outcome. This is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, the increasing number of contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies around the world is anticipated to fuel market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of the HPLC systems projected to impede the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Consumable Segment Expected to Grow at Significant Rate



HPLC consumables are the columns, reagents, tubes and other products that are used for high-performance liquid chromatography technique. Due to the advancements in column technologies and pumps, the segment is anticipated to grow at significant rates. The pharma and biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing need for the development of new therapeutics to address the growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world.



Moreover, Acceptance of chromatographic techniques as standard instrumentation for testing the validity and specificity of drug analytes by the regulatory market is going to contribute to the growth of chromatography market across the globe. Furthermore, growing R&D fundings in development of the therapeutics increases the demand for purification and separation techniques such as HPLC.



North America Expected to Account for a Significant Market Share



North America region is anticipated to have significant market share owing to increasing research and development along with continuous support from the government organizations. Moreover, well-established healthcare infrastructure and advancements in product technologies in the region are anticipated to boost the regional growth. The government policies and funding, such as that from the National Institute of Health, are propelling the growth of the market in the United States.



Furthermore, the United States has a high expenditure for research & development compared to other countries. Also, recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the usage of chromatography techniques to ensure the proper identity, purity and strength of the drug products is increasing the usage of HPLC techniques in the region.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to have notable growth rate owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and an increasing number of local market players to address the market opportunity.



Competitive Landscape



Global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Market players are focusing on product innovations, new product launches and regional expansions to increase their market share. The key market players operating in HPLC market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation and GE Healthcare among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advancements in HPLC Technologies

4.2.2 The Surge in Usage of HPLC in Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the HPLC Systems

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Systems

5.1.1.2 Detectors

5.1.1.3 Pumps

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.3 Accessories

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Protein Expression

5.2.2 Cloning

5.2.3 Others

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Pharma Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.2 Contract Research Organizations

5.3.3 Academic Institutions

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck KGaA

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.1.4 Tosoh Corporation

6.1.5 General Electric

6.1.6 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.8 Gilson Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 Shimadzu Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



