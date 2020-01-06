2020 Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide

Annual Report: State of the Industry and 20/20 Vision Plan for Strategic Trends

News provided by

STORIS, Inc.

Jan 06, 2020, 17:15 ET

MT. ARLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to bring the future into focus. To celebrate the start of the new decade, this year's Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide from STORIS dives into the State of the Industry and a 20-Step Vision Plan that is designed to help retailers strategize for a successful year.

Continue Reading
This year's Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide dives into the State of the Industry and a 20-Step Vision Plan that is designed to help retailers strategize for a successful year.
This year's Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide dives into the State of the Industry and a 20-Step Vision Plan that is designed to help retailers strategize for a successful year.

The 2020 vision plan and insights from industry experts provide strategies to guide retailers forward. For retail customers, it's about going back to the fundamentals of the customer experience. The report highlights how using data to understand retail customers should translate to building connections. It's about using technology, not in ways that shock and awe but make the lives of retail customers easier and more convenient as they shop.

In the guide, we'll highlight:

  1. Seamless Experience
  2. Driving Store Traffic
  3. Change & Inspire
  4. Shared Shopping Carts
  5. Mobile Checkout
  6. Customer Identification
  7. Personal Experiences
  8. Lifetime Value
  9. Membership Programs
  10. Rentals & Subscriptions
  11. Information Transparency 
  12. Account Pages
  13. Cross-Channel Fulfillment
  14. Order Convenience
  15. Product Customizations
  16. Online Imagery
  17. Instagram & Pinterest
  18. Google SERPs
  19. Reputation Management
  20. Being Your Customer

Please read the full report here: https://www.storis.com/2020-furniture-industry-trend-guide

Contact Caitlin Jascewsky at ccj@storis.com for more information.

About STORIS: Founded in 1989, STORIS continues to be the leading provider of Retail Software Solutions and Services to the home furnishings industry. Over 400 clients utilize STORIS' Unified Commerce Solution, which includes point of sale, eCommerce, mobile POS, CXM, inventory management, merchandising, kiosk, business intelligence, supply chain management, accounting, and more.

Related Files

The 2020 Industry Trend Guide Final 1_20.pdf

Related Images

2020-furniture-industry-trend-guide.png
2020 Furniture Industry Trend Guide
This year's Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide dives into the State of the Industry and a 20-Step Vision Plan that is designed to help retailers strategize for a successful year.

Related Links

2020 Furniture Industry Trend Guide

SOURCE STORIS, Inc.

You just read:

2020 Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide

News provided by

STORIS, Inc.

Jan 06, 2020, 17:15 ET