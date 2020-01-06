2020 Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide

MT. ARLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to bring the future into focus. To celebrate the start of the new decade, this year's Home Furnishings Industry Trend Guide from STORIS dives into the State of the Industry and a 20-Step Vision Plan that is designed to help retailers strategize for a successful year.

The 2020 vision plan and insights from industry experts provide strategies to guide retailers forward. For retail customers, it's about going back to the fundamentals of the customer experience. The report highlights how using data to understand retail customers should translate to building connections. It's about using technology, not in ways that shock and awe but make the lives of retail customers easier and more convenient as they shop.

In the guide, we'll highlight:

Seamless Experience Driving Store Traffic Change & Inspire Shared Shopping Carts Mobile Checkout Customer Identification Personal Experiences Lifetime Value Membership Programs Rentals & Subscriptions Information Transparency Account Pages Cross-Channel Fulfillment Order Convenience Product Customizations Online Imagery Instagram & Pinterest Google SERPs Reputation Management Being Your Customer

Please read the full report here: https://www.storis.com/2020-furniture-industry-trend-guide

Contact Caitlin Jascewsky at ccj@storis.com for more information.

About STORIS: Founded in 1989, STORIS continues to be the leading provider of Retail Software Solutions and Services to the home furnishings industry. Over 400 clients utilize STORIS' Unified Commerce Solution, which includes point of sale, eCommerce, mobile POS, CXM, inventory management, merchandising, kiosk, business intelligence, supply chain management, accounting, and more.

