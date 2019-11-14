2020 Honda HR-V Arriving in Showrooms with Available Honda Sensing®, Class-Leading Cargo Space

The 2020 HR-V is available in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. New for MY2019 were styling upgrades that included updated headlights and revised bumpers, grille and taillights. HR-V Sport with blackout trim and 18-inch wheels was added to the lineup last year and quickly became the second most popular trim. HR-V Touring, also new last year, features full LED headlights, fog lights, dark chrome trim, and exclusive 17-inch machined alloy wheels, along with an upgraded interior featuring double-stitched leather seats with 8-way power for the driver. Inside, HR-V Sport trims and higher receive a 7-inch touch-screen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ integration.

Powering the 2020 Honda HR-V is a responsive 1.8-liter i-VTEC® 4-cylinder with 141 horsepower and 127 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Available on all trims and standard on Touring is Honda's Real Time all-wheel drive system. Under most circumstances, HR-V operates in front-wheel drive mode to help save fuel, but when the system detects wheel slip, a clutch engages to send power to the rear wheels, enhancing stability and making the best use of available traction in foul weather, snowy conditions, or light off-road use.

2020 HR-V Pricing & EPA Data

Trim MSRP MSRP Including $1,095

Destination1 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (city/highway/combined)2 LX (2WD) $20,820 $21,915 28/34/30 LX (AWD) $22,320 $23,415 27/31/29 Sport (2WD) $22,520 $23,615 28/34/30 Sport (AWD) $24,020 $25,115 26/31/28 EX (2WD) $23,970 $25,065 28/34/30 EX (AWD) $25,470 $26,565 26/31/28 EX-L (2WD) $25,570 $26,665 28/34/30 EX-L (AWD) $27,070 $28,165 26/31/28 Touring w/Navi (AWD) $28,890 $29,985 26/31/28

Safety and Driver Assistive Features

Standard on HR-V EX and above is the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Honda Sensing includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

The 2020 Honda HR-V also features a long list of standard active and passive safety features, including Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control, driver and passenger front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Honda's next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, and a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines. HR-V earned a 5-Star Overall Vehicle crash safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and targets a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including a "Good" ratings in the IIHS' small overlap frontal collision test and a "Superior" rating for front crash prevention when equipped with Honda Sensing.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price plus $1,095 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

