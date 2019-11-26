2020 Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show: Investment Opportunities in the Hotel Industry

In light of booming domestic tourism industry in China and increasing demand of hotels across the region, Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show is focused on delivering a platform at which hotel investors, developers, operators, architects, interior designers and suppliers can join forces to create competitive hotel brand solutions and adapt to new operating environments.

The organizer invites the most dynamic hotel management companies and design firms to present hotel brands in form of building guest room onsite since 2012. Thanks to widespread media attention and sponsorship of many building material suppliers, the show has become the preferred platform for hotel groups to launch new hotel brands and meet with existing and potential business partners.

Mark Lu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Hotel and Commercial Space Group, Sinoexpo Informa Markets, said, "Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show is not only the hub that connects the hospitality community but also a creative event that combines hotel management philosophy, intelligent technology, design innovation and material application. Presented by well-known hotel groups and design firms with incredible success for previous years, the show will continue leading the development trends of the tourist lodging industry and providing the most direct and unique exhibition experience for investors and franchisees."

So far, the hotel brands who have confirmed to attend Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show will include:

Marriott International

The global leading hotel group will back to Hotel Plus next year exhibiting Fairfield again, and they will bring a new millennial-focused brand Moxy.

Hilton

As an award-winning service focused brand, Hilton Garden Inn provides business and leisure guests with upscale accommodations and unexpected amenities for an experience that is "simply on another level".

BTG Homeinns

They will participate in the show to present three brands of their hotel portfolio: Yunik, targeting social media lovers under 30; Belleaire for middle class who prefer simple European lifestyle; and urban casual hotel chain Fillmore.

Dossen International Group

Integrating Chinese traditional culture with hotel service, Dossen's several middle and high-end hotel brands will be brought onsite.

Sunmei Group

Founded in 2010 in Qingdao, Sunmei Group is a comprehensive group of integrating hotel, house hold, new retail culture and entertainment. Their hotel business scale ranks among the top 5 in China and 16th in the world.

LOFIS Hotels

LOFIS hotel is a hotel brand owned by the LOFIS group, which was officially established in 2019. They will uphold the principle of "Infinite Extension" in space design.

Saville

Introducing Britain royal hotel culture to China since 2012, Saville Hotel offers guests a refreshing feeling and customized service in every corner.

Youxi Hotel

Turning the traditional movie experience into a stylish one by offering private theatres, movie themed hotels and guest rooms is the ideal space for film buffs.

More hotel brands will be added to the list. Building materials sponsored by selected exhibitors will be applied and displayed in the mockup rooms.

More than 20 mockup rooms will be scattered all over exhibition halls along with Hotel Development Forum discussing the new way of hotel development and the innovation model of hotel operation. Hotel management companies, tourism bureaus, real estate developers, hotel investors, and vertical media will attend the forum to learn about industry trends and exchange market information, linking investors and managers, projects and designers, as well as products and channels.

In addition, Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show Press Conference will be held before the show in March 2020. Representatives from each Mockup Room Show exhibitors will talk about the story of their hotel brands and share insights on China's hospitality market.

