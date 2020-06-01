2020 Hurricane Season Kicks Off As Irma Claim Deadline Nears

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 hurricane season is officially here. Policyholders should review their insurance policies to ensure they are covered in the event of hurricane damage.

Merlin Law Group is stressing the importance of reviewing your property insurance coverage to ensure you are adequately covered. Hurricanes can cause wind and water damage. Flooding may also occur, and flood insurance is a separate policy, meaning policyholders should check to see whether they are covered on all bases.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA] is projecting an "above-normal" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Their current outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season. They are anticipating approximately 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.

There are several climate factors indicating a busy hurricane season. El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are projected to remain normal or trend toward La Nina. This means that there will not be an El Nino present to curtail hurricane activity. Sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. The reduced vertical wind shear, weaker trade winds in the Atlantic, and a stronger west African monsoon also contribute to the predicted increase in hurricane activity.

"Hurricane preparedness is important. The first step is to call your insurance agent to make sure your coverage is in place without any gaps," said Chip Merlin, president of Merlin Law Group. "I have had hurricane victims find out their coverage lapsed, was in the wrong name, had far too high of a deductible, and did not insure for storm surge damage."

As policyholders contact their insurance agents, keep in mind that preparedness extends to your evacuation plan, sheltering conditions, and more. You can learn more by accessing Merlin Law Group's Hurricane Claim Guide here.

For those affected by Hurricane Irma, the deadline for filing an insurance claim is fast approaching. All Irma claims must be filed by September 9, 2020. If you need assistance with your Hurricane Irma damage claim, please contact Merlin Law Group. Don't miss your opportunity to file.

Merlin Law Group is offering free case reviews for those looking to file claims against their insurance companies who are unsure of the extent of their coverage.

