2020 Hyundai Palisade Receives 5-Star Safety Rating from NHTSA

"Shoppers seek core safety features when buying a family SUV," said Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "This is why we use sensor fusion technology to make Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Assist standard features in the Palisade. Occupant safety is always top of mind at Hyundai."

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is also a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with optional LED headlights.

SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Palisade offers a number of advanced safety technologies, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

HYUNDAI SMARTSENSE TECHNOLOGIES

Category Feature Name Driving Safety Forward Collision Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/ Pedestrian Detection Blind Spot Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Lane Guidance Lane Following Assist (LFA) High Beam High Beam Assist (HBA) Driver Attention Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Safe Exit Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Driving Convenience Smart Cruise Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC) Parking Safety Rear Cross Traffic Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Hyundai's standard Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) enhances driver awareness to the rear of the Palisade. Using the Blind Spot Detection system's radar sensors when backing up, the system can not only warn the driver if vehicles approach from the rear side in certain situations, it may also automatically applies the brakes.

An available safety feature includes Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets. The system first reminds drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle with a message on the center instrument cluster display. If the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves the vehicle and locks the doors, it will honk the horn and send a Blue Link alert to the driver's smartphone via Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system. The system is designed to help prevent children and pets from being forgotten in the car, but it may also help in cases where children accidentally lock themselves in.

The Palisade also features an optional Safe Exit Assist system. To enhance the safety of Hyundai's passengers, Safe Exit Assist uses radar to help detect cars approaching from the rear and cautions passengers looking to exit the vehicle. If a passenger attempts to open the door when a car is approaching from behind, a visual and acoustic warning on the center cluster may alert the driver. In addition, if the driver attempts to deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock feature, Safe Exit Assist may override the driver and ensure the rear doors remain locked until the approaching vehicle has passed. Once the road is clear, the driver can then deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock and successfully unlock the rear passenger doors.

In addition, Palisade has seven standard airbags: dual front, dual side, driver's knee, and roll-over-sensing side-curtain airbags. Palisade uses a full-length large side curtain airbag that includes third-row seating coverage for enhanced rear occupant protection in the event of a collision. Tire pressure monitoring with individual position display, anti-theft security, three LATCH anchors in the second row and two LATCH anchors in the third row and a rearview camera are also standard on Palisade.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor America believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

