2020 Hyundai Sonata Begins Production

"The Southern Region is one of Hyundai's fastest growing and most valued markets," said Steve Flood, regional general manager, Hyundai Motor America. "We're proud to debut the all-new Sonata at the Miami International Auto Show on the same day it begins production. Hyundai is committed to building quality vehicles that surpass the expectations of both new and current customers throughout both the Southeast and across the U.S."

Using the Miami International Auto Show for the Sonata's Southeast Regional debut further cements Hyundai's commitment to the region. Hyundai also continued its title sponsorship of the National Salute to America's Heroes in May 2019.

The 2020 Sonata is the first sedan designed with Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language. It is a fully transformed vehicle showcasing a sporty four-door-coupe look and represents Hyundai's new focus on creating emotional value using proportion, styling, and technology. The all-new Sonata embodies the evolution of a new Hyundai design theme — a portfolio of vehicles that, like chess pieces on a board, look and behave differently, each with a clear role and function, but together exemplify a cohesive team.

The latest Sonata is the first model to be based on Hyundai's new, innovative vehicle platform, which delivers increased strength and reduced weight to enable improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance. The car uses an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety.

"The Sonata holds a special significance for our company as one of the longest-standing and most successful models in the global market," said Mike O'Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning for Hyundai Motor America. "The 2020 Sonata is a fully transformed vehicle packed with advanced personalization technology, a new platform and an array of safety technologies. We are confident that our customers will be pleasantly surprised by this innovative new model."

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA), headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the 2019 Sonata and Elantra sedans and Santa Fe sport utility vehicle. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 800 Hyundai dealerships across North America. HMMA, which started vehicle production in May 2005, is the River Region's largest private manufacturer with 2,700 full-time and 500 part-time employees.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

