2020 Hyundai Veloster Named "Fan Favorite" at the 2019 AutoFOCUS Awards

"Hyundai is honored to receive the AutoFOCUS 'Fan Favorite' Award for the Veloster as it's a true testament of the unique appeal and demand for our distinctive sporty coupe as this award was selected by a panel of local consumers residing in South Florida," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The Hyundai Veloster offers consumers a unique and sporty design, great performance, an attractive and space efficient interior with user-friendly infotainment and connectivity features, coupled with advanced safety technologies."

The 18th annual AutoFOCUS Awards is a design and entertainment awards event that takes place during opening weekend of the Miami International Auto Show. The AutoFOCUS Awards recognizes the best in automotive design, creativity and cultural impact in the automotive market.

"The Hyundai Veloster was the winner of the fan-favorite award this year. The feedback from our group of more than 25 consumer judges put the Veloster a hair above its competitors. The fan feedback was clear and concise, they valued the uniqueness in the design, and the clear dollar value providing more for the money. Fans found the Veloster to be a great choice for varying lifestyle options, and it's easy to find parking attribute," said Woodie Lesesne, co-founder, producer, AutoFOCUS Awards.

Hyundai's Veloster and Veloster Turbo models offer a unique two-plus-one door asymmetrical bodystyle configuration and have increased standard equipment and enhanced key exterior design elements for the 2020 model year.

About the AutoFOCUS Awards

The AutoFOCUS Award event brings together cross-generational, Multi-Cultural influencers, from a wide range of industries. They are engaged in innovation, automotive design, performance, fashion/art and community impact. The AutoFOCUS Awards and its supporting web shows (AutoFOCUS World seen on infocustv.online) that consistently deliver premium original video and blog content. LMG Entertainment is a family-owned film, web content and events production company based in South Florida and expanding into new markets.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

