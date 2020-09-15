2020 Insights into Aerojet Rocketdyne - Volume 3 of Space Letter International

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Letter International Volume 3 - Aerojet Rocketdyne: Financial Update and United States Anti-Ballistic Missile Markets Analysis Including Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Patriot Advanced Capability-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an estimated 2020 revenue of $2 billion and approximately 5,000 employees, Aerojet Rocketdyne barely makes it into the ranks of America's top-fifty military contractors as calculated by Defense News. However, the big Defense players like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon would be hamstrung if Aerojet Rocketdyne's products became unavailable. The reason is that Aerojet Rocketdyne specializes in rocket, missile, and space systems propulsion, an industry in which sector consolidation has left only two major domestic sources (the other being Northrop Grumman).

This report provides an update on Aerojet Rocketdyne's financial performance through the second quarter of 2020, a detailed look at the company's operations, and an in-depth analysis of one of its major end-use markets: Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems including Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD), Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD), and soon, Space-based Defense systems.

Volume 3 is intended for those interested in defense and military space technologies, defense and commercial space-related markets, propulsion systems providers, and military space activities. This includes senior executives, CIO's, CTO's, as well as financial institutions and management consultants.

Countries Covered:

United States

Japan

Persian Gulf States

China

Russia

Iran

North Korea

Poland

Romania

Spain

South Korea

Products Mentioned:

Rocket Engines

Ballistic Missiles

Ballistic Missile Defense Systems

Ground-Based Midcourse Defense

Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System

Standard Missile

PAC-3

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense

National Security Space Launch

Hypersonic Weapons



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC.

Company Overview

Segments

Aerospace and Defense

Stock Snapshot

Investment Takeaways

Q2 2020 Financial Overview

First Half 2020 vs. First Half of 2019

Backlog

COVID-19

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Cash Flows

Capitalization

Stock Performance

Stock Price Outlook

Customers

Largest Customers

Competition

Products

Programs

Largest Programs

Rocket Engines

National Security Space Launches

4. U.S. ANTI-BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS MARKETS

ABM Defense Systems Market Size

MDA vs. Space Force

ABM Market by Segment

Hypersonic Weapons

Competitive Environment

5. BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Air and Missile Threats

Ballistic Missiles

Origins

Ballistic Missile Types

Ballistic Missile Threats

North Korea

Iran

China

Star Wars

Missile Defense Agency

Ballistic Missile Defense

BMDS

Mission

BMDS Elements

Acquisition Policies

ABM Treaty

Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD)

Aegis BMD

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)

Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3)

USSTRATCOM

Foreign BMD Participation

European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA)

Other Regional BMD Cooperative Efforts

Cooperation with Israel

Legislative Issues

BMD Major Contractors

6. MISSILE DEFENSE BUDGET

FY21 Developments

DOD Mission

DOD Budget

Missile Defeat and Defense Budget

Missile Defense Agency

7. GROUND-BASED MIDCOURSE DEFENSE

Background

GMD Overview

Mission

Administration

Development Cost

Fielded Inventory

GMD System Operation

Deployed GMD Systems

Flight Tests

Interceptor Costs

EKV

Redesigned Kill Vehicle

Sensors and Radars

SSPARS

Enhanced Capability

Next Generation Interceptor

NGI Price

NGI Deployment

NGI Budget

NGI Contractors

GMD Budget

Major Contractors

Contracts

8. AEGIS BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE

Aegis Overview

Aegis System

Mission

Aegis Budget

Aegis Ships

Ticonderoga (CG-47) Class Aegis Cruisers

Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) Class Aegis Destroyers

(DDG-51) Class Aegis Destroyers Aegis Ships in Allied Navies

Aegis BMD System

Aegis BMD System Versions and Capabilities

Aegis BMD Interceptor Missiles

SM-3 Midcourse Interceptor

LEAP

SM-3 Variants

MK 72 Booster

SM-3 Deployment

SM-2 and SM-6 Terminal Interceptors

SM-6

European Phased Adaptive Approach

Aegis Capable Ships

Aegis Destroyers in Spain

Development Philosophy

Allied Aegis Programs

Japan

South Korea

Other Countries

Aegis Procurement and R&D Funding

Aegis BMD Flight Tests

SM-3 Missile Price

Major Contractors

2019 Contracts

2020 Contracts

9. PATRIOT ADVANCED CAPABILITY-3

PAC-3 System

Mission

Multi-Domain Operations

Patriot

Configuration

Patriot PAC-1

Patriot PAC-2

Patriot PAC-3

Missile Segment Enhancement

AN/MSQ-104 ECS

AN/MPQ-53/65

Foreign Purchases

Intercept Record

Integrated Battle Command System

Compatibility

MEADS

Major Contractors

2019 Contracts

2020 Contracts

10. TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENSE

THAAD System

Mission

Regional Missile Defense

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Issues

THAAD Budget

THAAD Variant for Hypersonic Interceptors

Major Contractors

2019 Contracts

2020 Contracts

11. SPACE-BASED HOMELAND DEFENSE

Importance of Space

Space-Based Budget

Current United States Homeland Defense

Space-Based Sensors

Defense Support Program

Space-Based Infrared System

Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared

Program Background and Expected Results

Program Timeline

Key Elements of Program Business Case

Critical Technologies

Software Development and Cybersecurity

Other Program Issues

Risks

Space Modernization Initiative

Program Elements

Ground

FORGE

Blocks

Space & Missile Systems Center

Next-Gen OPIR Budget

Contractors

Space Tracking and Surveillance System

Near Field Infrared Experiment

Space-Based Kill Assessment

Precision Tracking Space System

Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor

Space Development Agency

Missile Tracking Layer

HBTSS Current Developments

Strategic Implications

HBTSS Timeline

Directed Energy Weapons

UAV Laser Benefits

UV Laser Limitations

U.S. Companies Activities

Northrup Grumman

Appendix

Appendix 1: Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Contract Details: 2019

Appendix 2: Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Contract Details: 2019

Appendix 3: Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Contract Details: 2019

Appendix 4: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Contract Details: 2019

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqehql

