2020 Insights into the U.S. Rosacea Market: Profiles of Key Players Including Allergan, Galderma and Sol-Gel Technologies

This report provides a detailed analysis of the U.S. rosacea market with market sizing and growth pattern. The analysis includes the rosacea market in terms of value, volume and number of patients seeking treatment. The report also provides an overview of the U.S. dermatology drugs market in terms of value and market share by segments.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. rosacea market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.



Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Galderma, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., and Allergan Plc are some of the major players whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by respective companies.



The U.S. rosacea market has grown over the past few years and is projected to grow at a high growth rate on the back of rising incidence of disease, and aging population. The growth in the market will be driven by unhealthy eating habits and environmental factors, rising disposable income, ageing population, escalating healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of rosacea, etc. Yet the market growth is restrained by factors such as lack of awareness and knowledge and stringent government regulations for the approval of new drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Rosacea

2.1.1 Symptoms of Rosacea

2.1.2 Causes of Rosacea

2.1.3 Types of Rosacea

2.1.4 Treatment of Rosacea



3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis

3.1.1 The U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market by Segments (Rosacea and Other)

3.2 The U.S. Rosacea Market Analysis

3.2.1 The U.S. Rosacea Market by Value

3.2.2 The U.S. Rosacea Market by Volume

3.2.3 The U.S. Rosacea Market by Number of Patients Seeking Treatment



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Personal Income

4.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Unhealthy Eating Habits and Environmental Factors

4.1.5 High Prevalence Rate of Rosacea

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Approval of New Drugs



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S. Rosacea Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Rosacea Drugs Competitive Landscape

5.3 The U.S. Rosacea Market Players Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



Allergan Plc

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galderma

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd

